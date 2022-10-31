iPhone SE 4: Apple mulling 5.7″ to 6.1″ display options, release in 2024

While some rumors have indicated that the iPhone SE 4 will feature a design similar to the iPhone XR, a new report today says that there are still some questions about specific features. Reliable display analyst Ross Young indicates that Apple has not yet finalized the display size or technology for the iPhone SE 4…

iPhone SE 4 display size and features

In a post on Twitter today, Young says that his sources say Apple is considering a few different options for the iPhone SE 4 display. First, it’s considering using a 6.1-inch OLED display from two different suppliers. It is also reportedly considering LCD panels ranging from 5.7 inches to 6.1 inches from two other suppliers.

We hear Apple has not yet finalized its display choice on the SE4. It is believed to be considering 6.1″ OLEDs from 2 suppliers as well as 5.7″-6.1″ LCDs from 2 suppliers.

Using a 6.1-inch OLED panel in the iPhone SE 4 would certainly be the more premium option, as that’s the same display technology used in the flagship iPhone 14 models. It could, however, force Apple to raise the price more than it would like to.

Meanwhile, using an LCD panel between 5.7 inches and 6.1 inches would be more economical and help keep the iPhone SE price lower. Opting for the lower end of that screen size range would also help ease the concerns of existing iPhone SE users who don’t want a massive display.

Even if the screen size differs from the iPhone XR, which used a 6.1-inch LCD panel, the overall design of the iPhone SE 4 can still resemble that design. This would include a notch cutout, smaller bezels, no Home button, and Touch ID in the side button.

Young also says that the iPhone SE 4 is not expected until 2024. This is contrary to other speculation that Apple was aiming for a spring 2023 release.

