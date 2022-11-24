Aqara Black Friday smart HomeKit gear deals protect your family, feed the dog, and close the curtains

The Aqara Black Friday deals are now going live to make your home more intelligent than ever or expand your existing setup at a discount. Ranging from Zigbee and the 2022 Thread-enabled gear, the brand delivers high-quality and HomeKit-ready sensors, cameras, smart motorized curtains, smart plugs and switches, its pet feeder, and hubs to connect the systems together where necessary. And with Black Friday on the horizon, we are now seeing solid price drops across a broad range of the brand’s stable of smart home gear. Head below for a closer look.

Aqara Black Friday deals – Hub M2

While there are plenty of notable Aqara Black Friday deals now live, let’s start with the Aqara Smart Hub M2. Making use of your 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network connection, a single Smart Hub M2 can connect up to 128 Aqara devices (Zigbee repeaters required) with Zigbee 3.0 support. It connects a massive collection of smart home gear with both smartphone control and Apple’s HomeKit/Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa voice command action alongside IFTTT and even 360-degree infrared control – “control your existing IR devices such as fans, air conditioners, TVs from any part of your room by voice and via home automations.” It will also become Matter-compatible in the coming months to allow connected Aqara devices such as the sensors and the Curtain Driver E1 to support the new Matter standard.

Smart Hub M2 $48 (Reg. $60)

Smart automatic Curtain Driver

From there, we will be taking a closer look at some of the child devices, sensors, and cameras, starting with the Smart Curtain Driver E1. The Aqara Zigbee 3.0 hub-required motor is designed to transform those manual curtains into smart, voice-controlled window coverings so you never have to reach over there and do it yourself. The HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT-supported system easily mounts to your existing curtain track or rod without any additional tools, carrying an onboard 6000mAh rechargeable battery that can last for up to a year before it needs to be recharged.

You can even setup the system to automatically draw the shades when it gets too bright outside – “set a timer to customize a sleep-wake routine that perfectly fits your personal schedule,” open/close them with your phone when you’re away from home, or have the built-in light sensor engage the Curtain Driver E1 based on the actual brightness outside.

Smart Curtain Driver E1 (Rod version) $80 (Reg. $100)

Smart Curtain Driver E1 (Track version) $72 (Reg. $90)

Camera Hub G3 Black Friday deal

When it comes to keeping a closer eye on things around the house, the Aqara 2K Security Indoor Camera Hub G3 is worth a closer look (especially with the now live Black Friday deal). This one actually doubles as a Zigbee 3.0 hub with the ability to connect a range of other child devices for “seamless integration across Aqara’s sensors and home automation devices.” It features up to 2K 1296p resolution, or 1080p in HomeKit Secure Video mode via its 100-degree wide-angle lens coupled with pan and tilt motors to mitigate blind spots in the transmission. The AI facial, pet, and gesture recognition system is a nice touch as well as it allows for pre-set actions with five different gestures as well as the ability to “recognize your face and welcome you when you come home” or even strangers and “send out notifications to warn you.”

As per usual with Aqara’s gear, it supports HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT while being “certified by Apple, Google, and Amazon to meet all the security standards of the system of your choice. No need to worry about privacy leakage problems.”

Aqara 2K Security Indoor Camera Hub G3 $80 (Reg. $110)

Sensors and motion detectors

Now let’s take a look at some add-on sensor gadgets you can use to expand the breadth of your Aqara smart home system. First up, we have the Aqara Door and Window Sensor to keep tabs on the entryways of your home. Connected with your Aqara hub, it will send out an alert notification to your smartphone as well activate the local alarm on your hub whenever it detects unauthorized entry. It also supports Apple HomeKit and Alexa for a hands-free experience and works with “most types of doors, windows, and other fixtures with a similar mechanism” including drawers, cabinets, and more, making a great addition for just about any Aqara user or smart home setup.

Aqara Door and Window Sensor $14 (Reg. $18)

Aqara Motion Sensor P1

Further bolstering your home security setup, let’s dive into the Aqara Motion Sensor P1. This generalized motion detection system can be used in a multitude and ways and locations – it can sit upright, hang upside down under the stairs for example, mount up on a wall, and more – to provide real-time notifications and customizable tracking of the goings on in a given space. The 5-year battery life is joined by the ability to customize the wide-angle capture area as well as distance across three sensitivity modes (high, medium, and low). It can be used to detect intruders and just about any other kind of motion as well your lighting – the “P1 has a built-in light sensor that can be used to measure light intensity and control the lights more precisely. Moreover, it is also an effective way of saving energy and increasing the lifespan of lights.”

Aqara Motion Sensor P1 $20 (Reg. $25)

Smart pet feeding too

Home security is paramount, but making sure your furry friends are fed on time, whether you’re at home or thousands of miles away, is a must. That’s where the Aqara Smart Pet Feeder C1 comes in to play. Ideal for cats and small to medium-sized dogs, it boasts a 4L tank capacity to dispense roughly 16 cups of food (before it needs to be filled again) using your smartphone or Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant voice commands. It even supports IFTTT automations that can for example, have your Aqara Camera Hub G3 turn to the pet feeder, capture the action, record a video, and mark it on the video timeline so you can ensure your pet is eating their food.

Aqara Pet Feeder C1 $80 (Reg. $100)

