9to5Mac Happy Hour 409: iPhone 15 rumors, HomeKit Secure Video, Apple Black Friday

iPhone 15 rumors are in full force; titanium redesign perchance? Zac and Benjamin talk about this year’s Apple holiday ad, the latest developments in the Twitter saga, and what exactly is going on with Apple Music Classical? Also, Benjamin reviews HomeKit Secure Video experience using the Eve Outdoor Camera.

