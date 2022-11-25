9to5Mac Happy Hour 409: iPhone 15 rumors, HomeKit Secure Video, Apple Black Friday

Seth Kurkowski

- Nov. 25th 2022 8:42 am PT

9to5mac happy hour
0 Comments

iPhone 15 rumors are in full force; titanium redesign perchance? Zac and Benjamin talk about this year’s Apple holiday ad, the latest developments in the Twitter saga, and what exactly is going on with Apple Music Classical? Also, Benjamin reviews HomeKit Secure Video experience using the Eve Outdoor Camera.

Sponsored by Upside: Download the FREE Upside App and use promo code 9to5mac to get $5 or more cash back on your first purchase of $10 or more.

Sponsored by Private Internet Access: Right now, go to PIAVPN.com/happyhour to get a whopping 82% off your VPN service… PLUS, four free months with a two-year plan!

Sponsored by Addigy: The ONLY real-time Apple device management platform that combines MDM with live agent capabilities to manage and secure your Apple ecosystem — regardless of your Mac-spertise. Visit addigy.com/9to5Mac for a free 14-day trial.

Follow

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

Read More

Listen to more Happy Hour Episodes

Subscribe

Listen to more 9to5 Podcasts

Enjoy the podcast?

Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Happy Hour or shop 9to5Mac Merch!

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

9to5Mac Podcast Network

9to5Mac Podcast Network
9to5Mac Happy Hour

9to5Mac Happy Hour

A weekly podcast discussing the latest in Apple and technology.

About the Author

Seth Kurkowski