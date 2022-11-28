Test compares MagSafe Charger performance on iPhone 14 Pro Max versus 13 Pro Max

Apple introduced MagSafe with iPhone 12 in 2020, which works not only as a smarter way to attach accessories to the iPhone but also as a wireless charging solution. Now YouTube channel ChargerLAB has done some tests to compare if there were any performance improvements when using MagSafe Charger on the iPhone 14 Pro Max versus the 13 Pro Max.

Technically, not much has changed in MagSafe technology since iPhone 12. However, ChargerLAB was able to observe that the new iPhones can indeed take advantage of the MagSafe Charger in a more efficient way.

MagSafe is somewhat better on the iPhone 14

The tests were conducted with regular MagSafe chargers from Apple running firmware 247.0.0.0. In the tests, ChargerLAB measured the amount of power transmitted during charging, power peaks, and the time it takes to fully recharge the device. Again, while little has changed, there are some interesting differences in the results obtained with iPhone 14 Pro Max versus iPhone 13 Pro Max.

For instance, iPhone 14 Pro Max was able to maintain the charging speed between 16W and 19W for a longer time than iPhone 13 Pro Max. After 44 minutes of charging, the charging speed using MagSafe Charger on iPhone 13 Pro Max dropped significantly, while it took one hour and four minutes for this to happen on iPhone 14 Pro Max.

At the end of the tests, iPhone 14 Pro Max reached 100% charge with two hours and 18 minutes, while iPhone 13 Pro Max took two hours and 26 minutes to reach 100%. The difference is not that significant, but those looking for a quick recharge in an emergency situation will definitely benefit from iPhone 14 Pro Max, as it can reach 50% battery life in less time than the 13 Pro Max.

According to ChargerLAB, the difference in results is probably due to the improved thermal system in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. Since the new phones can stay cooled for longer, it also takes longer for the system to force MagSafe to reduce its power. But of course, it’s still much faster to recharge any iPhone model using a USB-C charger instead of MagSafe.

If you don’t already have a MagSafe charger, Apple sells the regular MagSafe Charger for $39, while MagSafe Duo Charger (which can also recharge an Apple Watch) costs $129. There are also multiple third-party options available on the market that you can buy.

