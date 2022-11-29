UAG launches MagSafe-compatible Lucent Power Battery with Kickstand for iPhone

Michael Potuck

- Nov. 29th 2022 2:13 pm PT

0 Comments

Urban Armor Gear (UAG) is out with its newest iPhone accessory. The Lucent Power Battery with Kickstand is a MagSafe-compatible power source with a useful kickstand neatly integrated into its clean design.

UAG has jumped into the magnetic power bank game quite a bit after others, but its debut comes with a thoughtful kickstand.

“Versatile built-in aluminum kickstand with multiple viewing modes and uses. Upright mode is great for hands free video calls or horizontal view perfect for watching videos.”

Lucent Power Battery with Kickstand specs

  • MagSafe-compatible (works with iPhone 12, 13, and 14 or any MagSafe-supported cases)
  • 4000 mAh battery capacity
  • Battery status LED indicators
  • Polycarbonate build with soft-touch finish
  • Recharge via USB-C
  • Built-in aluminum kickstand works to prop up iPhone in portrait or landscape
  • Limited lifetime warranty
  • Price: $59.95

The Lucent Power Battery with Kickstand comes in black, marshmallow, orchid, and deep ocean colors. The new MagSafe-compatible is available now direct from UAG.

9to5Mac’s Take

The Lucent Power Battery with Kickstand is a bit below competitors when it comes to the 4000 mAh capacity – I’m guessing that should be good for somewhere between 50 and 70% of an iPhone charge when you account for the power loss during wireless transmission. That will probably be closer to a 30-40% charge for the larger iPhone 12/13/14 Pro Max models. UAG doesn’t make a specific claim on how much of a charge Lucent offers.

When it comes to power output, UAG doesn’t specify what to expect, which probably hints it’s 5W, not 7.5W.

But if you’re looking for a simple and compact way to charge up your iPhone seamlessly while adding in a useful stand, and don’t need lots of capacity, the Lucent looks like a solid option.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

graphical user interface, website

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

MagSafe

MagSafe
Urban Armor Gear

Urban Armor Gear

About the Author

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12