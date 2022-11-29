UAG launches MagSafe-compatible Lucent Power Battery with Kickstand for iPhone

Urban Armor Gear (UAG) is out with its newest iPhone accessory. The Lucent Power Battery with Kickstand is a MagSafe-compatible power source with a useful kickstand neatly integrated into its clean design.
UAG has jumped into the magnetic power bank game quite a bit after others, but its debut comes with a thoughtful kickstand.
“Versatile built-in aluminum kickstand with multiple viewing modes and uses. Upright mode is great for hands free video calls or horizontal view perfect for watching videos.”
Lucent Power Battery with Kickstand specs
- MagSafe-compatible (works with iPhone 12, 13, and 14 or any MagSafe-supported cases)
- 4000 mAh battery capacity
- Battery status LED indicators
- Polycarbonate build with soft-touch finish
- Recharge via USB-C
- Built-in aluminum kickstand works to prop up iPhone in portrait or landscape
- Limited lifetime warranty
- Price: $59.95
The Lucent Power Battery with Kickstand comes in black, marshmallow, orchid, and deep ocean colors. The new MagSafe-compatible is available now direct from UAG.
9to5Mac’s Take
The Lucent Power Battery with Kickstand is a bit below competitors when it comes to the 4000 mAh capacity – I’m guessing that should be good for somewhere between 50 and 70% of an iPhone charge when you account for the power loss during wireless transmission. That will probably be closer to a 30-40% charge for the larger iPhone 12/13/14 Pro Max models. UAG doesn’t make a specific claim on how much of a charge Lucent offers.
When it comes to power output, UAG doesn’t specify what to expect, which probably hints it’s 5W, not 7.5W.
But if you’re looking for a simple and compact way to charge up your iPhone seamlessly while adding in a useful stand, and don’t need lots of capacity, the Lucent looks like a solid option.
