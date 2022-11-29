UAG launches MagSafe-compatible Lucent Power Battery with Kickstand for iPhone

Urban Armor Gear (UAG) is out with its newest iPhone accessory. The Lucent Power Battery with Kickstand is a MagSafe-compatible power source with a useful kickstand neatly integrated into its clean design.

UAG has jumped into the magnetic power bank game quite a bit after others, but its debut comes with a thoughtful kickstand.

“Versatile built-in aluminum kickstand with multiple viewing modes and uses. Upright mode is great for hands free video calls or horizontal view perfect for watching videos.”

Lucent Power Battery with Kickstand specs

MagSafe-compatible (works with iPhone 12, 13, and 14 or any MagSafe-supported cases)

4000 mAh battery capacity

Battery status LED indicators

Polycarbonate build with soft-touch finish

Recharge via USB-C

Built-in aluminum kickstand works to prop up iPhone in portrait or landscape

Limited lifetime warranty

Price: $59.95

The Lucent Power Battery with Kickstand comes in black, marshmallow, orchid, and deep ocean colors. The new MagSafe-compatible is available now direct from UAG.

9to5Mac’s Take

The Lucent Power Battery with Kickstand is a bit below competitors when it comes to the 4000 mAh capacity – I’m guessing that should be good for somewhere between 50 and 70% of an iPhone charge when you account for the power loss during wireless transmission. That will probably be closer to a 30-40% charge for the larger iPhone 12/13/14 Pro Max models. UAG doesn’t make a specific claim on how much of a charge Lucent offers.

When it comes to power output, UAG doesn’t specify what to expect, which probably hints it’s 5W, not 7.5W.

But if you’re looking for a simple and compact way to charge up your iPhone seamlessly while adding in a useful stand, and don’t need lots of capacity, the Lucent looks like a solid option.

