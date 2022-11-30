Spotify launches Wrapped 2022 with ‘listening personality’ test alongside your favorite music

Spotify’s popular Wrapped experience is now available that pulls together all of your most listened-to tracks, artists, genres, and more. This year there’s also a “Listening Personality” test to reveal what your music taste says about you.

Spotify announced the arrival of Wrapped 2022 in a blog post this morning:

“2022 Wrapped is a celebration of the year gone by and an invitation to join in on the fun. It’s all about the two-way connections that bring millions of creators and fans together through audio every day. We know that no two listeners are alike, so 2022 Wrapped encourages you to gaze into your vibrant audio kaleidoscope and show it off to the world. Get an inside look into all things #SpotifyWrapped—from our annual top-lists to the musical genres and personality types that make up your experience.”

Spotify Wrapped 2022 now available

Spotify Wrapped shows a variety of cool statistics about what you’ve listened to over the last year. This includes your top artists, songs, and podcasts. You can also see your total “minutes listened” for the year.

More details in Spotify Wrapped:

Your Top 100 Songs

Your Top 5 Artists

Top 5 Podcasts

Top 5 Genres

And more

Listening Personality test

New this year is Spotify’s Listening Personality test. It’s like a Myers-Briggs but for music. Here’s how Spotify describes it:

“Your Listening Personality is a new feature that not only tells you about the music you listen to but what that says about your music taste—bringing a whole new layer of personalization and insight to the entire Wrapped experience.

If you love personality tests—who doesn’t—you’ll love diving into the 16 possible listening personality types that we created for 2022 Wrapped.”

Check out more about Listening Personalities in the announcement post and in the Spotify app.

How to get Spotify Wrapped 2022

Spotify Wrapped 2022 is rolling out today exclusively in the Spotify app for iOS and Android

Make sure you’re on the latest version from the App Store, then head to the Home tab – that’s where you can find out your personalized Wrapped 2022 experience

Use Apple Music?

If you’re an Apple Music user, be sure to check out our full guide on Replay 2022:

Top artists and more on Spotify

Spotify also shared details on the top artists, songs, albums, and podcasts across the globe:

Most-Streamed Global Artists: Becoming the first artist to top Spotify’s most-streamed artist list three years in a row, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny took the number one spot for most-streamed artist globally, generating more than 18.5 billion streams this year. The second most-streamed artist – and most-streamed female artist of the year – is Taylor Swift (#2), followed by Drake (#3), The Weeknd (#4) and BTS (#5).

Most-Streamed Global Albums: Most-streamed artist Bad Bunny also tops the most-streamed album list with Un Verano Sin Ti (#1), followed by Harry Styles’ third studio album, Harry’s House (#2). In a repeat of last year’s global front-runners, Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR (#3), Ed Sheeran’s = (#4), and Doja Cat’s Planet Her (#5) each return in the third, fourth and fifth spots respectively.

Most Viral Artists: When it comes to sharing, Taylor Swift takes the top spot as the artist whose music is most frequently shared from Spotify to social platforms. The Weeknd comes in at number 2, followed by Bad Bunny(#3). The 4th most viral artist is BTS and Lana Del Rey rounds out the top 5.

