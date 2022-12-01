1Password now saves SSO through Apple, Google, Facebook, more in Chrome, Firefox, Edge

1Password has received a handy update today that solves the issue of remembering how you signed up for a service. Now the popular password manager will save your login credentials even when it’s through a single sign-on option through Apple, Google, Facebook, and more.

1Password announced the public release in a blog post this morning after trying out the feature with beta testers since June.

“Did I sign up with my Google account? Or maybe it was Apple? Or Facebook? Or an email and password?

Luckily, I can avoid the guesswork simply by using 1Password in my browser to log in, because it now remembers how I signed in (or signed up), even if I used a Google, Apple, or other account to do so.”

The new capability works in 1Password for Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Brave (no mention of Safari for now). You can also view and edit these logins in the 1Password 8 iOS or Android app.

1Password highlights the feature even works when you switch between multiple accounts with Google, Apple, etc.

Here’s how the new capability looks in action:

Support for SSO in 1Password on desktop browsers is available now in Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Brave.

If you aren’t using the password manager now, you can test it out for free for 14 days. After that, it runs $2.99/month for individual accounts and $4.99/month for families.

