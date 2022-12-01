OtterBox launches three multi-functional gift ideas with MagSafe and Apple Watch charging

OtterBox has launched its three latest Apple accessories just in time for the holidays. The new lineup includes a 3-in-1 MagSafe power bank with home and vehicle mounts, a 2-in-1 Apple Watch power bank, and a 2-in-1 power bank for iPhone and Apple Watch.
OtterBox launched the three new accessories at Apple and on its own website. Each one has a focus on multi-functionality with two out of the three featuring official MagSafe support and 15W fast wireless charging.
At the moment, Apple has stock of all three new products while OtterBox says the Multi-Mount Power Bank and 2-in-1 Power Bank are “coming soon.”
Good news for gifting, shipping through Apple arrives as soon as December 5 with some Apple Stores having stock of the new items now.
Multi-Mount Power Bank with MagSafe
- At home charging stand and on-the-go vent mount
- Dual direction USB-C port enables use as a standalone power bank
- No-slip, weighted design keeps stand in place
- Faster wireless charging up to 15W
- Strong magnetic alignment and attachment
- Mount attaches to vertical and horizontal vents
- Legendary OtterBox design for MagSafe
- Works with cases for MagSafe
- Includes Wireless Charging Power Bank, Charging Stand, Car Vent Mount, 2M (6.6ft) USB-C to USB-C Cable and 36W Wall Charger
- Price: $149.95 at Apple or OtterBox
2-in-1 Power Bank with Apple Watch Charger
- Sleek, portable standing power bank
- Fast charging for Apple Watch — up to 4 full charges*
- Supports Apple Watch Nightstand mode
- Dual direction USB-C port works as a standalone power bank
- Premium finish is scratch and fingerprint resistant
- Includes Wireless Charging Power Bank and .5M (1.6ft) USB-C to USB-C Cable
- Price: $49.95 at Apple and OtterBox
2-in-1 Power Bank with MagSafe
- Faster wireless charging up to 15W for iPhone
- Fast charging for Apple Watch
- Compact folding design goes with you everywhere
- Charge and stream in portrait and landscape
- Stand adjusts for iPhone use during charging
- Dual direction USB-C port enables use as a standalone power bank
- Strong magnetic alignment and attachment
- No-slip, weighted design for one-hand attach and removal
- Legendary OtterBox design for MagSafe
- Works with cases for MagSafe
- Includes Wireless Charging Power Bank and .5M (1.6ft) USB-C to USB-C Cable
- Price: $149.95 at Apple or OtterBox
Another nice gift idea is the OtterBox 2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station. Check out all the details on that in our full review:
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.