OtterBox launches three multi-functional gift ideas with MagSafe and Apple Watch charging

OtterBox has launched its three latest Apple accessories just in time for the holidays. The new lineup includes a 3-in-1 MagSafe power bank with home and vehicle mounts, a 2-in-1 Apple Watch power bank, and a 2-in-1 power bank for iPhone and Apple Watch.

OtterBox launched the three new accessories at Apple and on its own website. Each one has a focus on multi-functionality with two out of the three featuring official MagSafe support and 15W fast wireless charging.

At the moment, Apple has stock of all three new products while OtterBox says the Multi-Mount Power Bank and 2-in-1 Power Bank are “coming soon.”

Good news for gifting, shipping through Apple arrives as soon as December 5 with some Apple Stores having stock of the new items now.

Multi-Mount Power Bank with MagSafe

At home charging stand and on-the-go vent mount

Dual direction USB-C port enables use as a standalone power bank

No-slip, weighted design keeps stand in place

Faster wireless charging up to 15W

Strong magnetic alignment and attachment

Mount attaches to vertical and horizontal vents

Legendary OtterBox design for MagSafe

Works with cases for MagSafe

Includes Wireless Charging Power Bank, Charging Stand, Car Vent Mount, 2M (6.6ft) USB-C to USB-C Cable and 36W Wall Charger

Price: $149.95 at Apple or OtterBox

2-in-1 Power Bank with Apple Watch Charger

Sleek, portable standing power bank

Fast charging for Apple Watch — up to 4 full charges*

Supports Apple Watch Nightstand mode

Dual direction USB-C port works as a standalone power bank

Premium finish is scratch and fingerprint resistant​

Includes Wireless Charging Power Bank and .5M (1.6ft) USB-C to USB-C Cable

Price: $49.95 at Apple and OtterBox

2-in-1 Power Bank with MagSafe

Faster wireless charging up to 15W for iPhone

Fast charging for Apple Watch

Compact folding design goes with you everywhere

Charge and stream in portrait and landscape

Stand adjusts for iPhone use during charging

Dual direction USB-C port enables use as a standalone power bank

Strong magnetic alignment and attachment

No-slip, weighted design for one-hand attach and removal

Legendary OtterBox design for MagSafe

Works with cases for MagSafe

Includes Wireless Charging Power Bank and .5M (1.6ft) USB-C to USB-C Cable

Price: $149.95 at Apple or OtterBox

Another nice gift idea is the OtterBox 2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station. Check out all the details on that in our full review:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: