Slow Horses season two premieres on Apple TV+

The spy thriller TV show Slow Horses returns for season today, beginning today on Apple TV+. The show stars Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, a veteran MI5 agent in charge of a department of reject underlyings that have a reputation for failure inside the organization. The series is based off the popular novels by Mick Herron.

Gary Oldman is joined by Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Jonathan Pryce in the headline cast.

Each Slow Horses season comprises six episodes. Season 1 premiered this April, making it the rare streaming show to debut two seasons in the same calendar year. Moreover, Apple has already greenlit seasons three and four, which are currently in production.

Each season closely tracks the story told in the corresponding Herron novel. Season two covers the story of ‘Dead Lions’, involving a Cold War plot and a liaison with Russian agents.

The first two episodes of Season 2 premiere today, December 2. The remainder of the season rolls out weekly through the end of the month, with Apple releasing a new episode every Friday.

Season 2 Episode Release Date:

  • Slow Horses Episode 1: December 2, 2022
  • Slow Horses Episode 2: December 2, 2022
  • Slow Horses Episode 3: December 9, 2022
  • Slow Horses Episode 4: December 16, 2022
  • Slow Horses Episode 5: December 23, 2022
  • Slow Horses Episode 6: December 30, 2022

How to watch Slow Horses

Watch Slow Horses with an Apple TV+ subscription. There’s no extra charge to watch, as long as you have an active $6.99/mo subscription.

You don’t necessarily need an Apple device to watch Apple TV+. Download the Apple TV app on your Amazon Fire Stick, Roku device, smart TV, Xbox, PlayStation, and other platforms. You can also watch in a web browser on a PC at tv.apple.com.

Apple TV+ includes access to over 150 original TV shows and movies, including hits like Ted Lasso, Severance and Oscar Best Picture winning film CODA. Next week, the service will premiere Emancipation, the highly-anticipated slave drama feature film starring Will Smith.

