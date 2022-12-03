New Apple American Dream store opens with huge crowd, exclusive tote bag for shoppers

Apple today officially opened its latest retail store in the United States, located in the massive American Dream mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The new store features the latest design we’ve seen at other new Apple Store locations around the world recently, and today’s grand opening drew a massive crowd…

As we previously reported, the American Dream mall in which this new store is open is a sight to see itself:

The American Dream is considered the second largest mall in the United States, behind the Mall of America in Minnesota. With a total area of 3 million square feet, American Dream not only has a lot of stores but also multiple entertainment attractions – including a DreamWorks Water Park.

As you might expect for a store located in such a massive mall in a major city, there was a big crowd in attendance to celebrate today’s opening. Images and videos posted to Twitter show the line stretching throughout the upper-level of the mall.

New Apple store opening. Line is insane. pic.twitter.com/ofz5uJuD45 — GregsGadgets (@GregoryMcFadden) December 3, 2022

As pointed out by Gregory McFadden on Twitter, those who attended today’s grand opening were gifted a special tote bag from Apple, featuring a colorful Apple logo inspired by the artwork used for this store.

Apple American Dream features the latest Apple Store design features used at other recently-opened stores. This includes things like a dedicated pickup area, new tabletops for Today at Apple sessions, and much more.

Have you visited the new Apple American Dream store location? Let us know down in the comments! If not, you can visit it Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. The store is closed on Sundays due to a New Jersey law that prohibits shopping centers from opening on Sunday.

