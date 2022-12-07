T-Mobile 5G Home Internet scores high for customer sat (and no one loves their legacy ISP)

T-Mobile is out with a report today on “The State of Fixed Wireless Access.” Using its own data and research from a number of independent third parties, the Uncarrier says it’s leading the rollout of 5G Home Internet by a wide margin over Verizon, offers one of the highest customer satisfaction ratings across all broadband providers, shares why customers are switching, and more.

T-Mobile shared the 10-page 5G Fixed Wireless Access report today on its website.

Big growth for 5G Home Internet

T-Mobile says that Verizon and itself have earned the vast majority of new subscribers compared to the legacy cable companies in 2022.

“Over the last year, most of the broadband industry’s net additions have come from fixed wireless, with T-Mobile leading the way. In Q3 alone, fixed wireless added 920K new subscribers, while top cable companies added roughly 40K subscribers.”

And according to the data from OpenVault and Leichman Research, T-Mobile has seen about twice as many new 5G Home Internet customers compared to Verizon, capturing 51.8% of the total broadband net adds.

Customer satisfaction

T-Mobile and the Institute for Local Self-Reliance found the top five reasons customers are switching to 5G Home Internet are:

Lower price

No annual contract obligation

New home internet option availability

Faster speeds

To bundle home internet with wireless plan

And according to a PCMag study, T-Mobile tops the market for customer satisfaction across all types of internet providers – look at those traditional providers’ scores 😆

T-Mobile still has room for improvement at 47 – often companies aim for customer net promoter scores (NPS) in the 70+ range – but you can’t complain about leading the pack.

Note: This NPS is a -100 to 100 scale with anything over 0 showing more customers would recommend a service.

Correction: There were two providers that scored higher than T-Mobile’s score of 47 in PCMag’s study that are not included in T-Mobile’s image below.

AT&T’s Fiber scored 61 and Starlink’s satellite service scored 56.

T-Mobile 5G Home Internet speeds

A Q3 study from Ookla has shown that T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet are offering an average of 145 Mbps for downloads (100 Mbps median) with peak speeds of 1 Gbps.

Availability

We’ve been keeping an eye on the rollout of T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet. While it looked like the Uncarrier has expanded to over 50 million US homes, it’s a bit more conservative in its estimate in the report today, claiming coverage for “more than 40M homes.”

You can check if it’s available in your area here.

T-Mobile 5G Home features

As a refresher, here are the details of T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet plan:

Free 15-day 5G Home Internet trial

Up to $500 credit to cancel your broadband

$50/month price lock for life (for both Home and Business plans)

$30/month for existing Magenta Max plan customers

We’ve also got a detailed comparison between T-Mobile and Verizon’s offerings:

