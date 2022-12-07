Wednesday’s best deals: Apple 11-inch Magic Keyboard $210, M2 MacBook Air $150 off, more

Wednesday has arrived with a fresh batch of notable Apple discounts. Leading the way, Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro has hit the best price of the year at $210 alongside Apple’s M2 MacBook Air returning to an all-time low. Then make sure to check out Apple Watch Series 7 models starting from $260 in this 1-day Woot refurbished sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro hits $210

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 11-inch Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro at $210. Available in both white and black styles, this is down from $299 in either case to deliver the best price of the year. This is the lowest we’ve seen since the summer of 2021 and arrives with $89 in savings at the third-best discount ever.

Designed for Apple’s latest iPad lineup, this Magic Keyboard works with all of the 11-inch variants of iPadOS device. Including the new M2 iPad Pro, as well as iPad Air 5 and previous-generation devices, it brings an improved typing experience into the mix thanks to a backlit keyboard. All of that comes packed into a signature floating hinge design that relies on Apple’s Smart Connector to pair with your device. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Apple’s M2 MacBook Air arrives before Christmas

If you missed out on the Black Friday pricing that had gone live last month on Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air, there’s another chance to put it under the Christmas tree for less. Right now, Amazon is offering the 256GB model for $1,049 in all four colors. That’s down from the usual $1,199 price tag and matching the all-time low at $150 off. We’ve still only seen this price a handful of times at this point, with today’s offer arriving as one of the last times you’ll be able to lock-in delivery ahead of Christmas.

Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and pairs with a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which pairs with other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance.

Apple Watch Series 7 starts from $260 in 1-day Woot refurb sale

Today only, Woot has launched its latest refurbished sale on previous-generation Apple Watch models, putting some of the more recent offerings in the spotlight. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Our favorite from the sale has marked down Apple Watch Series 7 to as low as $260 for the 41mm GPS stylings. That’s down from the original $399 going rate and a match of the all-time low set just once before over Thanksgiving Week. The larger 45mm offering is now at $270, also on sale and down from the original $429 going rate.

While it’s not the all-new version, Apple Watch Series 7 still packs quite a punch for your fitness kit for far less than either of Apple’s latest. There’s a similar build centered around the brightest screen Apple makes, as well as all-day battery life backed by a fast charging mode for overnight wear. And while there’s no onboard temperature sensor like Series 8, you’ll still find onboard heart rate monitoring, the ability to keep tabs on blood oxygen levels, and even take ECGs. All with watchOS 9 at the center of the experience. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Beyerdynamic Xelento Remote 2nd Gen Review: What does $1,000 get you? [Video]

Jordan’s favorite gaming peripherals of 2022: What to look for this holiday deal season [Video]

Alienware AW920H headset review: Wireless, ANC, and Bluetooth on a budget? [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: