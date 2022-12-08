Apple TV+ partners with Will Smith for 2-month free trial offer ahead of ‘Emancipation’ premiere

Following a similar promo with Selena Gomez in November, Apple is once again giving away two month free trials of Apple TV+ to anyone who wants one, this time in partnership with Will Smith as promotion for the premiere of Emancipation. So if you don’t have Apple TV+ yet, visit apple.co/willgift and redeem your free two months.

The free trial redemption gives access to all Apple TV+ content, including the new movie Emancipation. The trial will auto-renew at $6.99/mo unless cancelled.

Obviously, Emancipation is mired in controversy due to Will Smith’s actions at the Oscars earlier this year. In case you had forgotten, Smith publicly slapped Chris Rock during the televised Oscars ceremony, and was subsequently banned from the Academy for a decade.

Of course, Emancipation had finished filming months before the events of the Oscars took place. Apple likely delayed the release compared to when it was originally planned to debut, but ultimately chose to push the film out now to be eligible for the 2022 awards race.

The film is inspired by the story of “Whipped Peter,” who embarked on a dangerous journey to escape his enslavement in 1863. Peter would later be photographed, showing his lashings to the world, helping to accelerate the movement against slavery in society.

Given what has happened, though, it remains to be seen whether voters will actually choose to nominate Smith, or the film as a whole for prestigious awards recognition. Early critics reviews have been mixed. It will also be interesting to gauge the reaction from the general public, when the film becomes available to stream on Apple TV+ tomorrow.

