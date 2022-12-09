9to5Mac Gift Guide: iPhone wallets with form, function, and flexibility

Apple’s MagSafe wallet has been a popular choice over the last few years, but there are a lot of other great iPhone wallets with varying advantages. Below I’ve rounded up the best iPhone wallets out there including my personal favorite that features a built-in stand while remaining slim.

I’ve been using some type of wallet case since iPhone 3G, so I’ve tried just about everything out there. While Apple’s second-gen MagSafe Leather Wallet is the best solution for some, it’s not right for everyone.

Below, I’ve included a variety of high-quality iPhone wallets (almost all of which I’ve used) that offer everything from the ability to carry 6 cards + cash, to the slimmest experience possible, to my new favorite that includes its own stand, plus alternative ideas.

Best iPhone wallets

The MagSafe Leather Wallet for iPhone 12/13/14 is a really nice choice for an iPhone-integrated wallet.

If storing 3 (maybe 4) cards max and the fact that you have to remove it from your iPhone to access the cards aren’t an issue, the MagSafe Leather Wallet has some great features:

Premium build quality

Find My support (can view location, enable Lost Mode, or be notified if your wallet detaches from iPhone)

Flexibility to use with and without your iPhone

Works with and without a case

Multiple colors make it easy to create a unique/personalized combination

The MagSafe Leather Wallet for iPhone retails for $59 direct from Apple, at Amazon, and Best Buy.

If $60 is more than you want to spend, there are third-party look-alikes on Amazon between $10-$30.

Mujjo – Leather Magnetic Wallet

Mujjo makes fantastic Apple accessories and this year it launched a variation on Apple’s MagSafe Wallet. It comes with several enhancements like access without having to remove the wallet and a sharp design. One downside is you don’t get Find My support.

Easy access for up to three cards

Compatible with iPhone 12, 13, 14, and MagSafe-compatible cases

Vegetable-tanned full-grain Ecco leather

Lined with Japanese microfiber with a satin-like finish

Easy to attach, with silicone stripes for slip resistance

Hidden spring mechanism to secure cards

Access cards from the top, base, or back

Available in black, blue, and tan

Price: $44

Check out a closer look at this wallet in my full review.

Moft Flash MagSafe wallet

This has become my new favorite iPhone wallet. It’s got a sharp multi-functional design that features a handy stand plus a quick access open window. Like Mujjo, one downside is no Find My support compared to Apple’s wallet.

MagSafe connectivity

Made with soft vegan leather

Storage for 2-3 cards

Bi-fold/flip design with open window for quick display/tapping of cards

Adjustable stand angles, portrait or landscape use

Available in night black, hello yellow, oxford blue, windy blue

Price: $34.99

Here’s my full review of the Moft Flash for all the details.

jimmyCase – flexible iPhone wallet

I’ve reviewed and used jimmyCase for several years, and I think it’s one of the best all-around cases.

You get great drop protection, lots of beautiful options with the real-wood back, and the elastic card/cash holder is really versatile without being bulky.

Securely holds up to 6 cards + cash

36 options with different wood/elastic band patterns/colors

Great for those who change how many cards they carry regularly and those who use cash

Can still be a slim case depending on how much you carry

Handmade in California

Downside: need to remove the case to use MagSafe or wireless charging

jimmyCase has models for pretty much any iPhone from $50-70.

jimmyCase with two cards on left, with 6 cards plus cash on right

Smartish Wallet Slayer – simple and affordable

If you’re looking for a basic and effective wallet case without spending much, the Smartish Wallet Slayer for iPhone is a great option.

Hold up to 3 cards plus cash

Easy card access

Spring mechanism to keep your cards from falling out

Plastic build is light yet durable and protective

Downside: need to remove the case to use MagSafe or wireless charging

The Smartish Wallet Slayer is available for iPhone for around $20-25.

Twelve South SurfacePad – minimal iPhone wallet folio

If you prefer a folio-style iPhone wallet case without bulk, the SurfacePad is an awesome choice.

Attaches directly to the back of iPhone via strong adhesive (doesn’t leave marks or residue if/when you remove)

Slim design holds 2 cards

Doubles as a stand for your iPhone

MagSafe-compatible

Twelve South offers SurfacePad for all iPhone 12 and 13 models for $50 – currently on sale for $39.99. Stock is coming soon for the iPhone 14 lineup.

Smart wallets and other alternatives

If you’re looking for a standalone wallet, here are a few recommendations.

Ekster – Siri support & lots of storage

I first tried out Ekster three years ago and have been really impressed since then. The company uses premium leather and has innovative, super-functional designs that use a mechanism (with many models) to fan out all your cards.

Premium build

Can make any Ekster wallet smart with a Siri-enabled solar-powered tracking card Or a Chipolo Card Spot

Super handy functionality

Variety of options depending on how many cards/cash you carry

Prices start from $29 and head north of $100 for the top-end wallets. Ekster is currently doing a 40% off holiday sale.

Moment – carry more

If you’re looking for something a little different than a traditional wallet, Moment has a neat Crossbody Wallet. These are great to carry more than just cards/cash without carrying a larger bag or purse.

Available in leather, canvas, and ripstop

Adjustable crossbody strap and comes with wrist rope too

Scratch-free microfiber pockets

Works with Pro Max iPhones/Plus iPhones

Pop in an AirTag or Chipolo tracker to make it a smart wallet

You can pick Moment’s Crossbody Wallet direct from the company, normally starting from $39-49, these are currently on sale.

Bellroy – traditional/modern wallets

Bellroy has built a reputation for making some of the best wallets on the market. The company features a wide variety of designs and styles with great functionality.

Lots of choices

Premium leather and build

RFID protection on many models

Traditional and modern options

Can add an Apple-supported tracking card to get the smart capability

Check out everything from traditional bi-folds to zip wallets and cardholders. Prices range from $55 to $100+.

Read more 9to5Mac Gift Guides:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: