Evernote now lets users access their notes offline in its mobile app

The popular notes and task management platform Evernote announced this week a new feature called “Offline Notes.” As the name suggests, users will now be able to download their notes with all their content to access them on Evernote’s mobile app when there’s no Wi-Fi or cellular connection available.

According to Evernote, the new feature makes it “easier than ever to browse through thoughts, ideas, and projects” when you need them offline. Previously, Evernote saved only a small amount of data about each note that was kept in a temporary cache.

With this new feature, users can choose which notes they want to download to access them offline, and Evernote’s app will keep them available with all their contents. The app has options to download individual notes or entire notebooks to view and edit while offline.

Of course, all changes made while the device is disconnected from the internet will later be synced to the cloud once an internet connection is available.

With the introduction of Offline Notes, users with any paid Evernote subscription can access their most important notes offline on mobile. This feature allows users to ensure the info they need is always available on their mobile device, even when Wi-Fi isn’t—without having to download an entire notebook.

In order to make a note available offline, all users need to do is swipe left on the note list and then tap the green download button. There’s also a new “Offline” tab in the sidebar of the app that lets people easily filter just the downloaded content in one place. However, keep in mind that this feature requires a paid Evernote subscription.

Last month, Evernote updated its iOS app with support for lock screen widgets on the iPhone. The Evernote app for iPhone and iPad is available for free on the App Store. You can find more details about Evernote’s paid plans on the app’s official website.

