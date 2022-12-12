Microsoft Authenticator app for Apple Watch to be discontinued next month

The watchOS App Store has seen many important third-party apps leave the platform in recent years, and it seems that this is still an ongoing problem. This time, Microsoft has announced that its two-step verification app “Microsoft Authenticator” will no longer work with the Apple Watch.

In a support webpage, Microsoft revealed that an update coming to the Microsoft Authenticator iOS app in January 2023 will remove the companion app from watchOS. As a result, Apple Watch users will no longer be able to access the service through the device.

The company claims that the decision to discontinue the watchOS app is due to the fact that the Apple Watch operating system is “incompatible with Authenticator security features.” Microsoft also recommends that users who still have Authenticator installed on their Apple Watch delete the app, as it is expected to stop working next month.

It’s worth noting that this only affects the watchOS version of the app, so users will still be able to use Microsoft Authenticator on the iPhone and iPad.

Here’s what the company says:

In the upcoming Authenticator release in January 2023 for iOS, there will be no companion app for watchOS due to it being incompatible with Authenticator security features. This means you won’t be able to install or use Authenticator on Apple Watch. We therefore recommend that you delete Authenticator from your Apple Watch. This change only impacts Apple Watch, so you will still be able to use Authenticator on your other devices.

The watchOS app was introduced in 2018.

What is the Microsoft Authenticator

With Microsoft Authenticator, users can easily sign in to their Microsoft account or supported apps when two-step verification is enabled. The app also generates one-time use codes so that you do not have to wait for text messages or calls to access your accounts.

The app is available for free on the App Store. It requires a device running iOS 14 or later.

