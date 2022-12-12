Voting opens for MKBHD’s blind smartphone camera test with new precision ranking system

It’s that time again, MKBHD’s fun blind smartphone camera test has kicked off. You can help decide the winner of this year’s best smartphone camera with voting now open. There are a few changes this time around including a dedicated website, a new ranking system to get more scientifically accurate results, and more.

MKBHD announced the 2022 Blind Smartphone Camera Test in a video and on Twitter. Like in past years, as you vote you’ll see randomized 1 vs 1 images from the smartphones.

But this year, MKBHD has upgraded the voting process with an Elo-style power ranking system that’s hosted on a dedicated website (instead of polls on Twitter). You can vote multiple times and the more you do, the more precise your results will be.

The UI includes a precision bar that will light up as you move toward the most scientifically accurate results. You can submit your vote after you hit the first large red circle marker (“good”) or keep going to hit all three for the most precise result.

You’ll get letters representing your top 3 picks when you’re done. The results also include the full statistics from all your votes. MKBHD will post a video soon on his YouTube channel announcing the results.

In the past two years, the iPhone 13 Pro was beaten out by the Pixel 5a and the iPhone 12 Pro lost to the OnePlus 8T. How do you think the iPhone 14 Pro will do? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Check out the announcement video below and you can vote now on MKBHD’s website.

Top image via MKBHD

