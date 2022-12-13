5 handy iOS 16 features that are available in macOS Ventura

9to5Mac is brought to you by CleanMyMac X, the all-in-one utility that can help keep your Macs clean, fast and protected in just a few clicks. Try it for free or upgrade to the full experience.

macOS Ventura arrived a month after iOS 16 with many of the headlining features debuting on Mac. From popular iOS apps now available on macOS to upgrades for Messages, Mail, and more, here’s a look at 5 handy iOS 16 features that have made the jump to Mac.

Classic iOS apps now on macOS

Two of Apple’s native apps from iOS are now conveniently available on your Mac.

Clock

Clock arrives with a very similar layout to what’s on iPhone and iPad and includes all four functionalities – World Clock, Alarm, Stopwatch, and Timer.

A neat detail for timers on Mac is they’re automatically displayed in the menu bar when running.

Weather

For the Weather app on Mac, your current and other saved locations are on the left with the main screen featuring the current temp and conditions, plus high/low at the top center.

Below is the hourly forecast, 10-day, radar, followed by a clean grid of more detailed info like air quality, UV index, sunset, wind, feels like, humidity, and more.

You can click the sidebar button near the top left corner to skip the locations list and max out the Weather app’s UI.

iMessage flexibility

Two useful features that launched first with iOS 16 now available with macOS Ventura are the option to unsend and edit iMessages.

However, accessing it is different than on iPhone and iPad. On Mac, do a right click on an iMessage to get the Edit and Undo Send options.

The same rules apply on Mac as with iPhone and iPad.

Undo Send works up to 2 minutes after sending

Editing works up to 15 minutes after sending and is limited to a total of 5 edits with the changes visible to the person you’re chatting with

Mail upgrades

Like Messages, Apple’s Mail app in macOS Ventura gets an unsend option, however, you’ve got a lot less time to use it. The default setting is 10 seconds to hit the button.

After sending an email, look in the bottom left corner of the mail app for it

You can set the unsend option to last for up to 30 seconds by heading to Mail’s Settings > Composing > Undo send delay

Another handy addition to the Mail app is the ability to schedule outoging mail for future times.

Click the dropdown arrow next to the send button to see the options

Stage Manager isn’t just for iPad

While much of the Stage Manager conversation has revolved around the implementation on iPad, Mac is in on the new multitasking UI experience with macOS Monterey.

To use it:

Click the Control Center icon in the top right corner of your Mac (double pill icons) Click Stage Manager near the top right

For a deeper dive into the feature, check out our hands-on coverage.

Seamlessly use iPhone as your Mac webcam

Continuity Camera arrived with iOS 16 and macOS Ventura and means you can take advantage of using your fantastic iPhone camera as your Mac webcam.

It works wirelessly and supports use across both native and third-party apps, including video calls in web browsers.

How to use Continuity Camera

Running iOS 16 and macOS Ventura, check that WiFi and Bluetooth are on for both your Mac and iPhone Make sure your Mac and iPhone are signed in with the same Apple ID and using 2FA (per Apple) By default, Continuity Camera is turned on – but you can make sure by heading to the iPhone Settings app > General > AirPlay & Handoff > Continuity Camera Toggle it off and then back on if you’re having trouble connecting your iPhone to your Mac Bring your iPhone near your Mac as you launch FaceTime, Photo Booth, Zoom, or any other app that can utilize a camera (video services in web browsers too) Your Mac should automatically switch to using your rear iPhone camera If it doesn’t automatically use your iPhone camera, click video preferences for whatever app you’re using and choose your iPhone from the list (you can also use your iPhone microphone) Or as mentioned above, turn Continuity Camera off and then back on

For a deeper dive into Continuity Camera, check out our full guide on the new feature.

