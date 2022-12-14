Apple Store down for many [Update: Appears to be fixed]

Update: Around 20 minutes later, the problem appears to be fixed. Please let us know in the comments if you are still experiencing problems.

Many are reporting that they are unable to access the Apple Store, in the US and other countries.

When attempting to do so, either nothing happens, or an error message results …

The outage appears to be a major one, with both the main store page and individual product pages failing to load.

For others, the store does eventually load, but takes an extremely long time – with similar lengthy delays experienced when clicking links from the main page.

Apple Store app users are reporting seeing a store down message:

Be right back. We’re making updates to the Apple Store. Check back soon.

With an outage of this scale, it’s certain that the relevant people are working at speed to fix whatever is causing the problem, and it’s likely to be fixed soon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: