Apple Card brings back $75 Daily Cash bonus for new referrals through February

Apple is looking to entice new customers with its credit card this holiday season with two promotions. To start December, it launched 5% cash back for new cardholders through Christmas and the company is now also offering a $75 Daily Cash bonus when using a referral link from a friend.

We saw Apple Card offer this $75 referral bonus this past spring, but only for two weeks. This time around, those signing up for the credit card through a friend’s link are eligible to grab the $75 through February 2023.

As we noted last time around, the main difference between this Apple Card promotion and what most other cards offer is it’s only the new cardholder that gets a bonus, the referrer doesn’t get anything.

The only requirement to get the $75 Daily Cash bonus after using a friend’s link to sign up is you need to make a purchase within 30 days of opening the card.

How to share your Apple Card referral link

Open the Wallet app

Head to your Daily Cash hub

Swipe down to find the referral link

Meanwhile, Apple is also running a holiday Apple Pay promo with discounts from 10-70% off:

