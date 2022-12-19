‘Hand Mirror’ is a must-have macOS utility that adds a one-click camera check to your menu bar

Hand Mirror is a popular utility that brings one-click access to your Mac’s camera right to your macOS menu bar. A new version of Hand Mirror released this month builds on its foundation with a number of new features, plus a complete rewrite to make the experience faster and more stable.

Why might someone want quick access to their Mac’s camera? Here’s how developer Rafa Conde explains it:

You know when you have to join a Zoom call but want to check your face first, or make sure nothing too embarrassing is in frame? So you open Photo Booth or something? But that’s like 5 keyboard-presses at best? Maybe a one-click thing might save you half a second or something?

With this month’s update, Rafa has introduced a new Hand Mirror Plus monetization model. Rather than charge a subscription, Hand Mirror Plus is a one-time purchase. Every time a new version of the app is released with a new feature, “the price will go up.”

The initial version of Hand Mirror Plus includes a number of features that do an excellent job of expanding upon the app’s core functionality.

Smart Window: Get more flexibility than the simple Popover with a fully resizable, draggable, and always-on-top window.

Get more flexibility than the simple Popover with a fully resizable, draggable, and always-on-top window. Window Masks: Customizable size and shape of your window, for example if you want your camera to appear as a circle.

Customizable size and shape of your window, for example if you want your camera to appear as a circle. Custom Default Position: Pick where on your screen you want your camera to appear, useful when you want to center it with your actual physical camera.

Pick where on your screen you want your camera to appear, useful when you want to center it with your actual physical camera. Custom Icons: There’s a wide selection of different app and menu bar icons.

There’s a wide selection of different app and menu bar icons. Notch Trigger: If you have a Mac with a notch, you can click under it to trigger the camera.

The new version of Hand Mirror is also a complete re-write from the previous version. “This new version was a complete re-write so it should be less buggy, and way faster at opening the camera view,” the developer explains.

In the future, Hand Mirror will also add a new “Mic Check” feature that lets you do a quick microphone test to make sure your camera and audio are all locked in before your video call.

If you’re someone who regularly does video calls on your Mac, Hand Mirror is a must-have app. You can download it for free from the Mac App Store, while the Hand Mirror Plus upgrade is available as an in-app purchase for $4.99.

