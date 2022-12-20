Deals: Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID $137, Sony XM5 Headphones $50 off, more

All of Tuesday’s best deals are now going live and marking down some notable Apple releases ahead of Christmas. Our top pick has the recently refreshed Magic Keyboard with Touch ID for $137 to go alongside LG’s just-released DualUp 16:18 Monitor at $597. Hit the jump for all of the best Apple Christmas deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard with Touch ID falls to $137

Amazon is now offering the Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID for $137. Dropping from the $149 price tag you’d more regularly pay, today’s offer amounts to a new all-time low. This is an all-time low and a rare all-around chance to save that lands as the first discount in months and at $2 below our previous mention.

Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard elevates your desktop workstation with a metal build that complements the rest of your devices. With Apple’s latest scissor key switches, this is as notable of an option for using with a Mac as it is for an iPad, and a Lightning port on the front to top off the rechargeable battery rounds out the package. Not to mention, you’ll find a built-in Touch ID module for unlocking your Mac, using Apple Pay, and more.

Sony’s new XM5 ANC Headphones return to $348 low

Sony launched its latest flagship ANC headphones earlier this summer, and now ahead of Christmas you can lock in one last chance to save. Amazon now offers the Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC Headphones for $348 in two different styles, which is down from the usual $398 going rate. This is a match of the all-time low at $50 off and still only the second time it has been at this price.

Sony’s new XM5 headphones arrive as the latest addition to its series of popular cans backed by some of the best active-noise cancellation on the market. This time around there’s a completely refreshed design that now arrives with 30-hour battery life to go alongside the new Integrated Processor V1 for improved playback. That new exterior is comprised of soft fit leather with a lightweight build rounding out the package alongside multipoint Bluetooth connectivity.

LG’s just-released DualUp 16:18 Monitor sees second discount

Amazon is now offering the new LG DualUp 28-inch Monitor for $597. Normally fetching $700, today’s offer is still delivering one of the first chances to save period on the new release with $103 in savings attached. This is matching the all-time low set just once before on the new 2560 x 2880 display, as well, and delivers before Christmas. Arriving with a unique 16:18 aspect ratio, the new LG DualUp Monitor comes centered around a 28-inch panel that is effectively just a pair of 1440p display stacks on top of each other.

Straight out of the 1990s, the vertical form factor comes backed by one of LG’s popular Ergo mounts for attaching to your desk and adjusting the height or position. Alongside its dual HDMI 2 ports, there’s also a USB-C slot that makes this ideal for MacBooks, especially thanks to its 90W power delivery capabilities. If you’re somehow not yet sold on the quirky form factor, our hands-on review walks you through its place on your macOS desktop.

