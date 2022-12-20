Apple reveals MLS Season Pass schedule following exclusive streaming rights deal

After confirming a deal with Major League Soccer earlier this month, Apple announced in November the pricing and availability details of MLS Season Pass streaming on the Apple TV app. However, the schedule was still unclear – until now. The company on Tuesday revealed the full schedule of the 2023 MLS Season Pass for those watching on the Apple TV app.

2023 MLS Season Pass schedule on Apple TV app

According to Apple, the “majority of games” of the 2023 MLS Season Pass will be broadcast on Saturdays, while some matches will take place on “select Wednesdays” at 7:30 p.m. local time. In addition, the Apple TV app will also broadcast a five-hour live whip-around show “capturing all of the key moments from every match.”

This means that viewers will have coverage from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on match days. The launch of MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app will take place on February 1, 2023, marking the beginning of the 10-year partnership between MLS and Apple.

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app will cost $14.99 per month or $99 for the entire season. Apple TV+ subscribers will be able to get a discount on the subscription, which will cost $12.99 per month or $79 for the season. Also, according to Apple, some of the matches will be available for free to Apple TV+ subscribers.

A selection of MLS and Leagues Cup matches, including some of the biggest playoff matchups, will also be available at no additional cost to Apple TV+ subscribers, with a number of matches available for free on the Apple TV app. Select matches will also be available on FOX networks in the US, and on TSN and RDS in Canada.

For instance, the “MLS is Back” tournament will be streamed for free on the Apple TV app on Saturday, February 25. The first match of the 2023 season will see Nashville SC, with Landon Donovan MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar, host New York City FC, with 20-year-old Brazilian star Talles Magno at GEODIS Park.

Full schedule construction

The 15 Eastern Conference teams will play:

Two games vs. each intraconference opponent (28 games).

One game vs. six different cross-conference opponents (6 games).

The 14 Western Conference teams will play:

Two games vs. each intraconference opponent (26 games).

One game vs. 1 or 2 additional intraconference opponents (1-2 games).

One game vs. 6 or 7 different cross-conference opponents (6-7 games).

It’s worth noting that MLS will pause during October and November due to FIFA international windows. You can check the full schedule on Apple’s website and also on the MLS website.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: