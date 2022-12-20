Apple’s self-service repair program now available for Studio Display and M1 Mac desktops

Following an expansion to Europe earlier this month, Apple has made another improvement to its self-service repair program. As reported by Six Colors, Apple’s self-service repair program now supports Mac desktops as well as the Studio Display, but only in the United States.

With today’s expansion, the self-service repair program now offers genuine Apple parts, tools, and manuals for the M1 iMac, M1 Mac mini, and Mac Studio. The Studio Display is also included in this expansion.

Apple’s self-service repair program launched first in the United States back in April, with support for various components of the iPhone SE, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13. It expanded to the Mac in August, with support for the M1 MacBook Air and M1 MacBook Pro.

Earlier this month, the program expanded beyond the United States, with availability in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and the UK. Apple customers in those companies can access the same tools as those in the United States for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.

The new expansion to Mac desktops and the Studio Display is limited to the United States for the time being, and there’s no word on an expansion for international users. The self-service repair program in those European countries also does not offer support for the M1 MacBooks.

Presumably, Apple has a self-service repair program expansion to Europe planned for Macs soon. For now, the program allows users in the United States to access genuine Apple parts, tools, and manuals for the following products:

iPhone SE

iPhone 12

iPhone 13

M1 MacBook Air

M1 MacBook Pro

Mac Studio

M1 Mac mini

Studio Display

M1 iMac

Have you taken advantage of Apple’s self-service repair program since it launched earlier this year? What was your experience? Let us know down in the comments.

