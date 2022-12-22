How to watch ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ for free

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas‘ is not showing on broadcast TV this year. You can watch the classic Peanuts holiday special now on Apple TV+. It’s available worldwide on Apple’s streaming service throughout the year, but Apple is also offering it to stream to free — no subscription required for a limited time.

Apple announced an exclusive content deal for the Peanuts catalog in 2020 with WildBrain. Since then, Apple TV+ is the home to almost all classic Peanuts and Charlie Brown specials as well as new original content like new series and holiday specials.

In 2020 and 2021, Apple struck a deal to also air classic holiday specials like The Great Pumpkin and A Charlie Brown Christmas on free-to-air PBS. But that is not happening for 2022.

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ exclusively on Apple TV+

This year, you can stream it for free on Apple TV+ during limited time windows. From December 22 through December 25, you can watch A Charlie Brown Christmas here for free on the Apple TV+ platform without needing to sign up for a subscription.

Outside of that three-day window, you need to subscribe, although you can get a free seven-day trial for new Apple ID accounts here. Apple TV+ is also included in the Apple One bundle, and you can share a single subscription with up to six family members using Family Sharing.

You can watch Apple TV+ using the Apple TV app available on platforms including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV set-top box, Mac, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku sticks, PlayStation and Xbox, Comcast Xfinity, smart TVs and more. Watch on Android phone/tablet or on a Windows PC using the website interface at tv.apple.com.

Other holiday content on Apple TV+

In addition to A Charlie Brown Christmas, there’s a lot more to watch this holiday season on Apple TV+. As far as Snoopy and the gang is concerned, you can also stream other classic Christmas specials like ‘It’s Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown’, ‘I Want A Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown’, and ‘Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tales’.

New for the holidays on Apple TV+ is the comedy musical adaptation of ‘A Christmas Carol’ called ‘Spirited’, starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. Also for the whole family to enjoy, the new animated film ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’ premieres on Christmas Day.

