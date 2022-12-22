How to watch ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ for free

Benjamin Mayo

- Dec. 22nd 2022 4:19 am PT

A Charlie Brown Christmas
1 Comment

A Charlie Brown Christmas‘ is not showing on broadcast TV this year. You can watch the classic Peanuts holiday special now on Apple TV+. It’s available worldwide on Apple’s streaming service throughout the year, but Apple is also offering it to stream to free — no subscription required for a limited time.

Apple announced an exclusive content deal for the Peanuts catalog in 2020 with WildBrain. Since then, Apple TV+ is the home to almost all classic Peanuts and Charlie Brown specials as well as new original content like new series and holiday specials.

In 2020 and 2021, Apple struck a deal to also air classic holiday specials like The Great Pumpkin and A Charlie Brown Christmas on free-to-air PBS. But that is not happening for 2022.

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ exclusively on Apple TV+

This year, you can stream it for free on Apple TV+ during limited time windows. From December 22 through December 25, you can watch A Charlie Brown Christmas here for free on the Apple TV+ platform without needing to sign up for a subscription.

Outside of that three-day window, you need to subscribe, although you can get a free seven-day trial for new Apple ID accounts here. Apple TV+ is also included in the Apple One bundle, and you can share a single subscription with up to six family members using Family Sharing.

You can watch Apple TV+ using the Apple TV app available on platforms including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV set-top box, Mac, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku sticks, PlayStation and Xbox, Comcast Xfinity, smart TVs and more. Watch on Android phone/tablet or on a Windows PC using the website interface at tv.apple.com.

Other holiday content on Apple TV+

In addition to A Charlie Brown Christmas, there’s a lot more to watch this holiday season on Apple TV+. As far as Snoopy and the gang is concerned, you can also stream other classic Christmas specials like ‘It’s Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown’, ‘I Want A Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown’, and ‘Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tales’.

New for the holidays on Apple TV+ is the comedy musical adaptation of ‘A Christmas Carol’ called ‘Spirited’, starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. Also for the whole family to enjoy, the new animated film ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’ premieres on Christmas Day.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that accesses the Apple TV+ service ($4.99 per month), Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, and countless other entertainment apps.

About the Author

Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.
iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.