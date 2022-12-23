Festive fun arrives for iPhone and Mac with Basic Apple Guy’s Ugly Christmas Sweater Wallpapers

Michael Potuck

- Dec. 23rd 2022 7:41 am PT

Apple Ugly Christmas Sweater Wallpaper
Basic Apple Guy is out with his latest wallpapers for iPhone and Mac. The detailed and festive new design brings that ugly Christmas sweater magic to your phone and desktop.

Designer extraordinaire Basic Apple Guy shared the fine detail that went into his latest creation in a blog post:

“I am introducing the Basic Apple Guy Ugly Christmas Sweater wallpaper, arriving just in time for the holiday season! I’ve painstakingly, pixel-by-pixel, placed each of these 38,420 knitted squares in these intricate wallpaper to create this piece. I’m sure there must’ve been an easier way to make something like this, but if I had done that, it would’ve had a lot less love sewn into it.”

And there are two versions of the wallpaper, one with the Apple six colors logo and one with the Basic Apple Guy logo.

Download the Ugly Christmas Sweater Wallpapers for iPhone and Mac

In case you missed them, check out Basic Apple Guy’s iPhone 14 and 14 Pro schematic wallpapers:

