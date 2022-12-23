Friday’s best deals: M2 MacBook Pro $200 off, AirPods 3 from $110, Sonos One SL $119, more

Heading into the holiday weekend, all of today’s best discounts are now live and headlined by the best price yet on Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Pro at $200 off. Then go check out the refurbished offers on Apple’s latest AirPods 3 that start at $110 and are joined by a rare chance to save on the Sonos One SL AirPlay 2 Smart Speaker for $119. Hit the jump for all of the best Apple Christmas deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Pro hits best price yet

Delivering better than Black Friday pricing, Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Pro 256GB for $1,099 as one of the best Apple Christmas deals of the season. Normally fetching $1,299, today’s offer is marking the first chance to save in over a month while delivering a new all-time low. The $200 discount clocks in at $50 below our previous Thanksgiving Week holiday pricing, too.

Apple’s new M2 MacBook Pro just launched earlier in the summer as the latest entry-level prosumer-level macOS machine. This time around you’re looking at all of the performance improvements offered by the M2 chip and its 10-core GPU to go alongside upwards of 8GB of memory and at least 256GB of storage. The 13.3-inch Retina Display and its 500 nits of brightness with P3 wide color support are complemented by a pair of Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 6, and the latest backlit Magic Keyboard.

Apple’s latest AirPods 3 start at $110

Through the end of the day, Woot is now discounting a collection of certified refurbished AirPods models. Our top pick is the Grade A refurbished Apple’s latest AirPods 3 with Wired Charging Case for $135. Normally fetching $179, you’re looking at a rare chance to save with the first discount in months at 25% off. The scratch and dent model goes for $110 too, delivering added savings.

Apple’s latest earbuds just launched back in October of last year and most notably arrive with a redesigned casing that takes a page out of the pro version’s book. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water-resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. Plus, there’s the nifty new MagSafe charging case that provides 30 hours of listening to complete the package. As one of the best Apple Christmas deals, you’ll also find a 90-day warranty.

Sonos One SL AirPlay 2 Smart Speaker sees rare cert. refurb discount

Sonos is now offering its in-house refurbished One SL AirPlay 2 Smart Speaker for $119. Normally fetching $199 for a new condition model, you’d more regularly pay $159 for a refurbished offering. This delivers $80 in savings while marking the best price of the year. It previously fell this low a few months ago in the last refurbished sale we tracked back in the fall, and now is returning to the all-time low to kick off winter.

Sonos One SL arrives as one of the best ways to get in on the Sonos ecosystem thanks to its more affordable design that ditches the built-in microphone found on other models. You’re still looking at a standalone speaker that can also be brought into the greater lineup for acting as a surround sound module or just using AirPlay 2 to cast some music from your iPhone. Includes a full 1-year warranty.

