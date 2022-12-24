First season of Apple TV+ shows Bad Sisters, Ted Lasso and more streaming for free for everyone through January 3

For the holidays, Apple TV+ is running a special promotion for some of their biggest hit series. Until January 3, the first season of Bad Sisters, Ted Lasso, Prehistoric Planet, Trying and The Morning Show are streaming for free for everyone.

That means anyone who can access the Apple TV app can watch, no subscription required. Get the Apple TV app on Apple devices, Roku sticks, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Xbox, smart TVs and more platforms.

To take advantage of the offer, simply open the Apple TV app on a compatible device, sign in with your Apple ID and start watching. The app may prompt to start a TV+ trial but you can ignore that — the seasons are available without an active paid subscription or free trial.

That means the first season of the five aforementioned TV+ shows are available for anyone to try over the Christmas break. In the case of Bad Sisters and Prehistoric Planet, which currently only have one season each, all the episodes of those shows are currently available for free.

This content is normally behind the Apple TV+ paywall ($6.99/per month). See everything Apple TV+ has to offer here.

Incidentally, also streaming free through December 25 is the classic Peanuts special ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’.

