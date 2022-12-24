First season of Apple TV+ shows Bad Sisters, Ted Lasso and more streaming for free for everyone through January 3

Benjamin Mayo

- Dec. 24th 2022 12:00 pm PT

Apple TV+
0 Comments

For the holidays, Apple TV+ is running a special promotion for some of their biggest hit series. Until January 3, the first season of Bad Sisters, Ted Lasso, Prehistoric Planet, Trying and The Morning Show are streaming for free for everyone.

That means anyone who can access the Apple TV app can watch, no subscription required. Get the Apple TV app on Apple devices, Roku sticks, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Xbox, smart TVs and more platforms.

To take advantage of the offer, simply open the Apple TV app on a compatible device, sign in with your Apple ID and start watching. The app may prompt to start a TV+ trial but you can ignore that — the seasons are available without an active paid subscription or free trial.

That means the first season of the five aforementioned TV+ shows are available for anyone to try over the Christmas break. In the case of Bad Sisters and Prehistoric Planet, which currently only have one season each, all the episodes of those shows are currently available for free.

This content is normally behind the Apple TV+ paywall ($6.99/per month). See everything Apple TV+ has to offer here.

Incidentally, also streaming free through December 25 is the classic Peanuts special ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that accesses the Apple TV+ service ($4.99 per month), Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, and countless other entertainment apps.

About the Author

Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.
iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.