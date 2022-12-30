Plugable’s 4-in-1 Thunderbolt 4/USB4 hub with 60W charging hits low of $135 in today’s best deals

Closing out both the week and the year, it’s time to take a look at all of today’s best discounts that are now live. Leading the way is a deal on the Plugable’s 4-in-1 Thunderbolt 4/USB4 hub that’s down to a new all-time low of $135 at 20% off. Plus, we found a 30W dual USB-C/A charger that’s perfect for powering your on-the-go setup for just $13. Continuing on, there’s the meross HomeKit LED light bulb on sale for a low of $11. Keep reading to get all of the details on the best Apple deals of the day and much more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Plugable 4-in-1 Thunderbolt 4/USB4 hub deal delivers $135 low price

Plugable’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 4-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Hub for $135. Down from $169, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This hub isn’t just limited to Thunderbolt 3 or 4 devices, as it’s compatible with USB4 as well. You’ll find that the hub features three additional Thunderbolt 4/USB4 ports as well as a single USB-A plug. The upstream Thunderbolt 4 cable that plugs into your laptop delivers 60W of charging, as well, making this an all-in-one solution. The dock itself supports two 4K displays at 60Hz or one 8K at 30Hz, though M1 macs can run 6K monitors as well, like the Pro Display XDR. So, if you’re looking for an expansive Thunderbolt hub to plug in multiple monitors, drive, or other devices through a single cable, this is it.

Aukey 30W Dual USB-C/A Charger $13

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Aukey’s official Newegg storefront is offering its 30W Dual USB-C/A Charger for $13. For comparison, it goes for $27 direct from Aukey and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked so far this year. Ready to charge your mobile kit from anywhere, this adapter packs a 30W USB-C port when used standalone and 18W when both the USB-C and USB-A ports are being utilized at the same time. At 30W, this charger is enough to power even Apple’s MacBook Air and iPad Pro as well as the iPhone 14 when you use a USB-C to Lightning cable. Plus, with the USB-A port, you’ll be able to plug in things like the Apple Watch, AirPods, and more.

meross HomeKit LED smart bulb hits low of $11

The official meross Amazon storefront is offering its White 810-lumen Wi-Fi HomeKit Smart LED Light Bulb for $11. Down 21% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This smart bulb works with all major smart home systems, including HomeKit, Alexa, and SmartThings. You can use voice commands to turn the light on or off as well as dim or brighten it, making it quite convenient to use. On top of that, the light can be tied into your other smart home functions like automations to automatically turn on when you arrive home and off when you leave. Plus, it uses just 9W of electricity to output a similar brightness to a traditional 60W incandescent light.

