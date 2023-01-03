Apple TV+ hires veteran Disney exec Ricky Strauss as new head of marketing

Apple has hired veteran Disney executive Ricky Strauss, to take up the role as the new head of marketing for its streaming service Apple TV+. The appointment follows the departure of prior marketing head Chris Van Amburg, in September.

Strauss will be based out of Apple’s worldwide video offices in Culver City, as a member of Apple’s marketing communications team. He will lead marketing campaigns for Apple’s original series and films.

Strauss previously worked at Disney for almost a decade, most recently as president of marketing at Disney+. He left the company in early 2021.

While Apple has achieved awards success with its original content, analyst surveys indicate that Apple TV+ market share — in terms of both viewership and subscriber count — remains low.

It remains to be seen whether Strauss will be able to improve consumer awareness of Apple’s critically-acclaimed TV shows and movies, and ultimately drive subscriber growth for the service.

