Apple TV+ hires veteran Disney exec Ricky Strauss as new head of marketing

Benjamin Mayo

- Jan. 3rd 2023 8:59 am PT

2 Comments

Apple has hired veteran Disney executive Ricky Strauss, to take up the role as the new head of marketing for its streaming service Apple TV+. The appointment follows the departure of prior marketing head Chris Van Amburg, in September.

Strauss will be based out of Apple’s worldwide video offices in Culver City, as a member of Apple’s marketing communications team. He will lead marketing campaigns for Apple’s original series and films.

Strauss previously worked at Disney for almost a decade, most recently as president of marketing at Disney+. He left the company in early 2021.

While Apple has achieved awards success with its original content, analyst surveys indicate that Apple TV+ market share — in terms of both viewership and subscriber count — remains low.

It remains to be seen whether Strauss will be able to improve consumer awareness of Apple’s critically-acclaimed TV shows and movies, and ultimately drive subscriber growth for the service.

Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac.

