Deals: 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard $240, 11-inch M1 iPad Pro $599 off, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro hitting one of the best prices ever at $240. You can also save $599 on Apple’s 2TB 11-inch M1 iPad Pro at an all-time low, with holiday pricing also returning on the Powerbeats Pro Earphones at $150. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro hits $240

Through the end of the day, Woot is now offering Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro at $240. Down from the usual $349 price tag, you’re looking at one of the best prices ever thanks to the $109 in savings. This is $9 under our previous holiday mentions, too.

Designed for both of the latest iterations of 12.9-inch iPad Pro, including the new M2 and original M1 models, Magic Keyboard arrives with the accessory’s signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port. The folio form-factor houses a backlit keyboard and the trackpad, which elevate the iPadOS experience in either black or white designs. Get a closer look in our hands-on review

Save $599 on Apple’s prev-gen. 2TB 11-inch M1 iPad Pro

Amazon is now offering the previous-generation Apple 11-inch M1 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 2TB for $1,300. Typically fetching $1,899, you’re looking at quite the steep discount of $599 off. This is well below what you’d pay for the more recent M2 counterpart, and delivering a new all-time low in the process.

All powered by the now previous-generation M1 chip, Apple’s iPad Pro is centered around the 11-inch Liquid Retina display and Thunderbolt connectivity much like its newer counterpart. That’s on top of Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and all-day battery life, alongside staples in the iPadOS lineup like Apple Pencil support and more. Ideal for everything from media consumption to digital artistry and other work, the compact iPad Pro delivers plenty of power in a portable package that’s well below the newer M2 model. Get a closer look in our coverage.

Powerbeats Pro Earphones back to holiday pricing at $150

Amazon is now offering the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones for $150 in all three colorways. Regularly $250 straight from Apple and usually closer to $200 at Amazon, this is up to $100 in savings and the lowest price we can find. While we did see a short-lived $150 deal with a $10 Amazon gift card attached over Black Friday last year, this is matching the lowest we have tracked there otherwise.

The workout-ready design here features up to 24-hours of playback (plus Fast Fuel that delivers an extra 1.5 hours with a 5-minute charge) alongside volume and track controls on each bud. Apple’s H1 chip is also in place here for fast pairing, Siri access, and more. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Value where it matters: AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and 7900 XT Review [Video]

Beyerdynamic Xelento Remote 2nd Gen Review: What does $1,000 get you? [Video]

Jordan’s favorite gaming peripherals of 2022: What to look for this holiday deal season [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: