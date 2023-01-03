Dell challenges Apple Pro Display XDR with 32-inch 6K Thunderbolt 4 monitor, 140W charging, 4K webcam, more

Dell has unveiled a lineup of new monitors today at CES. Headlining the new products is the 32-inch 6K UltraSharp Monitor with powerful 140W charging for laptops, impressive I/O hub, 4K webcam, 99% DCI-P3 colorspace, and more.

After Samsung announced a compelling alternative to Apple’s Studio Display yesterday, Dell is out with the details on its new monitor that’s got many of the same features of Apple’s Pro Display XDR and goes beyond it with a number of specs.

Dell says its 32-inch 6K UltraSharp Monitor is the first in the world to arrive with IPS Black technology. That’s touted as delivering advanced contrast with up to 41% deeper blacks, better color accuracy, and more.

Features that stand out when comparing this new monitor to Apple’s Studio Display or Pro Display XDR include Thunderbolt 4 connectivity that comes with a built-in I/O hub, 140W passthrough charging for MacBooks (enough to fast charge the 16-inch MacBook Pro) and other laptops, integrated 4K webcam, and even a hidden front-facing pop-out USB-A/C hub.

Dell 32-inch 6K UltraSharp Monitor specs

31.5-inch 6K panel (6144 x 3456) IPS Black technology HDR 600 certified 2000:1 contrast 99% DCI-P3 100% sRGB

Integrated 4K HDR CMOS webcam Adjustable with 20-degree tilt

Dual 14W speakers

Dual noise-canceling mics

Thunderbolt 4/USB-C hub 140W charging for laptops 2x Thunderbolt 4 ports 3x USB-C ports 2x USB-A ports HDMI 2.1 mini DisplayPort 2.1 2.5Gb Ethernet port Security lock slot Pop-out front-facing ports include two USB-C and one USB-A

Connect two computer sources with picture-by-picture and picture-in-picture support

Compatible with Mac and Windows

Availability

Dell says the 32-inch 6K UltraSharp Monitor is slated for launch in the first half of 2023. We don’t have pricing details yet, stay tuned for more.

More from Dell

Also announced today are two new versions in its UltraSharp line, the 34-inch Curved USB-C Hub Monitor and the 43-inch UltraSharp 4K USB-C Hub Monitor. Both of those are set to arrive on January 31, 2023.

9to5Mac’s Take

Between Samsung with its upcoming 5K monitor and Dell’s new 6K Thunderbolt 4 monitor, Apple’s Studio Display and Pro Display XDR are starting to look more and more dated. From built-in 4K webcams, faster pass-through charging, built-in I/O hubs, and more, these new options look compelling.

Dell’s 6K monitor isn’t going to fully compete with Apple’s Pro Display XDR when it comes to the full range of reference modes for heavy pro users. But for creative pros and prosumers, Dell’s new UltraSharp could be a great Pro Display XDR alternative.

I think Samsung’s design is much cleaner and closer to Apple’s for these new displays, but for those that are okay with Dell’s aesthetic, you’re probably going to get a lot of bang for your buck.

We don’t have pricing for either the Samsung 5K or Dell 6K monitors yet, but you can bet it will be below Apple. What do you think about these upcoming monitors? Share your thoughts in the comments!

