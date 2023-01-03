Wireless Power Consortium works with Apple on next generation ‘Qi2’ standard based on MagSafe

Apple’s Magsafe is a more convenient way to charge the iPhone using accessories based on the Qi standard, but with strong magnets that keep the accessory aligned to the back of the device. Now the company seems willing to let its competitors have the same technology, as the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) has been working with Apple on the next generation “Qi2” standard based on MagSafe.

The WPC announced during CES 2023 that the next generation of the Qi standard, named “Qi2,” was built with Apple’s help. The new standard aims to improve the efficiency and interoperability of the technology, which is why it will have a “Magnetic Power Profile” at its core.

As explained by WPC, this Magnetic Power Profile essentially works like Apple’s MagSafe. As a result, Qi2 accessories will be perfectly aligned with the devices, thus improving energy efficiency and fast charging. And of course, since it was developed in partnership with Apple, the Qi2 standard will also work with MagSafe by default.

“Consumers and retailers have been telling us they’re confused concerning what devices are Qi Certified and those that claim to work with Qi but are not Qi Certified. This confusion can lead to a poor user experience and even safety issues,” says Paul Struhsaker, executive director of the Wireless Power Consortium. “Our standard assures consumers that their devices are safe, efficient, and interoperable with other brands. Qi2 will be the global standard for wireless charging and provide consumers and retailers with that assurance.”

Currently, MagSafe is a proprietary standard from Apple, and even accessory manufacturers have to pay to use such a standard. While Apple can still technically limit some features to MagSafe certified accessories, the announcement of the Qi2 standard is good news to ensure that this type of accessory is compatible with different phones.

The new Qi2 standard will replace its Qi predecessor once it becomes available. WPC says that one billion Qi devices are expected to be sold globally by 2023. The first Qi2 certified devices and accessories are expected to be introduced by the end of the year.

