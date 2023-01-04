Scosche BaseLynx 2.0 Modular Charging Station 2.0 gets MagSafe, metal, and more power

Scosche unveiled a number of new Apple accessories this morning at CES. The flagship product is the second-generation BaseLynx modular charging station for iPhone, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, MacBooks, and more that comes MagSafe, a slicker metal-accented design, and more power.

Scosche says its BaseLynx 2.0 Modular Charging System “builds on the success and popularity of the original system, but is smaller, sleeker and even more powerful than its predecessor.”

BaseLynx 2.0 will launch with four modules so you can create a custom setup: 2-in-1 Charging Stand with MagSafe (wireless charging for AirPods too), Magnetic Charger for Apple Watch, Vertical Multi-Device Charging Station, and a Powered End Cap featuring GaN technology with a USB-C port and a convenient 120V outlet.

Like the original, the new version is powered by a single power cord after you get all your modules connected and the new design is even more compact to fit in more spaces.

Scosche hasn’t shared exact power output details but it says 2.0 is more robust than the original. One of the three USB-C cables included in the upcoming Pro Kit will support 100W and you’ve got the AC outlet built-in too so the new BaseLynx can handle juicing up everything from AirPods to the 16-inch MacBook Pro. That’s a notable improvement over the original BaseLynx.

Three more handy upgrades for gen 2 are an official MagSafe module for iPhone, the Apple Watch charger floating, and the system getting a chrome redesign which gives it a much more polished look.

BaseLynx 2.0 will come in white and black with kits available or sold separately to create a unique system.

BaseLynx 2.0 availability

Scosche says the new modular charging system will launch first in white at Apple in the spring with the black version arriving in the summer.

Pricing will go from $49.95 to $99.95 for individual modules with the Charging Station Pro Kit shown above coming in at $249.95.

For more details on BaseLynx, check out our review of the original (which is also now on sale).

9to5Mac’s Take

This looks like a great improvement for the second generation. Sharper design, MagSafe, more USB-C ports, and the inclusion of an AC outlet make this much more versatile, especially for MacBooks and more power-hungry devices.

Whether it’s for personal or business/commercial applications, I feel like Scosche has really increased both the form and function value of this modular charger. I’m looking forward to testing it out!

More from Scosche

Scosche also announced a range of more products for Apple devices that will begin launching this spring (and throughout the year):

BaseCharge MS Wireless Charging Stand with Power Bank

BaseCharge MS 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand

BaseCharge MS Fold-N-Go – Foldable 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Phone Stand

MagicMount Elite Charge Premium Wireless Charging Stand

MagicMount Elite2 Magnetic Phone Mount

MagicMount MS Hydro

MagicMount Pro2 MSC – MagSafe Compatible Continuity Phone Mount

