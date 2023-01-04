Zens launches 2-in-1 MagSafe plus Watch Travel Charger, 4-in-1 Charging Station, more

Jan. 4th 2023

Zens MagSafe chargers
Zens has launched three new multi-device chargers with official MagSafe support and more. The 2-in-1 Travel Charger is a clever compact way to power up iPhone and Apple Watch on the go. And the new 4-in-1 Charging Station offers power for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods in a sleek design.

2-in-1 MagSafe + Watch Travel Charger

This unique charger features a minimalist design that makes it easy to keep your iPhone and Apple Watch powered up while you’re on the move.

The front features an official MagSafe charger that offers the full 15W wireless power with the reverse side having an Apple Watch puck.

The design features a built-in kickstand and comes with a travel case and a USB-C to USB-C cable. One thing to keep in mind, you’ll need to bring your own 20W power adapter.

The Zens 2-in-1 MagSafe Plus Watch Travel Charger is available now for pre-order at $99.99 with the product shipping out in early March.

4-in-1 Charging Station

This multi-device charger has a black aluminum design that can power up iPhone with MagSafe, AirPods, Apple Watch, and iPad with a USB-C dock.

Zens says the USB-C connector for iPad is manually adjustable and works with most cases and there’s even a resting spot for Apple Pencil (no charging though). The charging station comes with a 45W power adapter that powers everything.

Like the travel charger, the 4-in-1 offers official MagSafe with 15W wireless charging along with charging for AirPods and Apple Watch.

The 4-in-1 Charging Station is available to order now at $199.99 with shipping starting from January 24.

4-in-1 MagSafe + Watch Wireless Charging Station

And the third new Apple accessory launched by Zens today is the 4-in-1 for iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, and more.

Also made from premium aluminum, this multi-device charger features official MagSafe, Apple Watch, and AirPods charging but also an extra 18W USB-C port on the right side.

The 4-in-1 MagSafe + Watch Wireless Charging Station is available now to preorder at $169.99 with orders shipping out in early March.

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac.

