Apple Card offering $55 Daily Cash to cover WSJ subscription for new holders

In a new offer to promote Apple Card, Apple is now offering $55 Daily Cash for new Apple Card holders who subscribe to a year of Wall Street Journal (WSJ) All Access Digital, which costs $4 a month for a year. Apple says the offer will cover the subscription costs for those applying for an Apple Card for the first time.

In an email sent to consumers this week, Apple says that anyone obtaining an Apple Card and subscribing to WSJ Digital using the new card by the end of January will receive $55 Daily Cash, which covers the cost of the subscription for one year plus additional fees.

Of course, the offer is not only a good opportunity for new consumers to try out the Apple Card but also for Apple to promote one of the card’s biggest benefits – Daily Cash. With Daily Cash, you get cash back on every purchase made with the Apple Card. This cash back can be up to 3% depending on the merchants.

In order to be eligible for the offer, you need to apply for an Apple Card through this specific webpage. Then, if your Apple Card is approved, you’ll have 60 days to subscribe to WSJ Digital and get your $55 cash back. Apple Card applications made after January 31, 2023 won’t be eligible for the offer. Unfortunately, the offer is not valid for current Apple Card holders.

Get a new Apple Card by 1/31 through the link below, and earn $55 Daily Cash to cover a year free of WSJ Digital when you subscribe within 60 days. Apple Card has unlimited Daily Cash back on every purchase, every day. Apply in as little as a minute and see your credit limit and interest rate offer — all without impact to your credit score.

For those unfamiliar, Apple Card is Apple’s own credit card. It has no fees, and you can quickly check to see if you’re approved without impacting your credit score. Although Apple Card is based on Apple Pay, Apple also offers a physical card for places that don’t accept NFC payments. At the moment, Apple Card is only available in the United States.

