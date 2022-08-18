Apple Card wins J.D. Power’s customer satisfaction ranking again

J.D. Power is out with its yearly study on US credit card satisfaction today and Apple has come out on top for the second year in a row.

Apple highlighted the achievement in a Newsroom post:

“Apple Card and issuer Goldman Sachs again topped the charts in the Midsize Credit Card Issuer segment of the annual J.D. Power U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Study for the second year in a row.1 Apple Card and issuer Goldman Sachs also ranked highest across all of the surveyed categories in the Midsize Credit Card Issuer segment for the second straight year, including interaction, credit card terms, communication, benefits and services, rewards, and key moments.”

Apple’s VP of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, Jennifer Bailey shared some thoughts on the award:

“Enhancing our customers’ lives is at the heart of what we do, so we are honored to have Apple Card and issuer Goldman Sachs recognized again this year for customer satisfaction,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. “We remain committed to providing a digital-first credit card that helps customers lead healthier financial lives, and we look forward to continuing to deliver innovative financial tools and award-winning customer satisfaction to our Apple Card users.”

