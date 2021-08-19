Apple touts Apple Card success in J.D. Power rankings two years after launch

New research by J.D. Power 2021 US Credit Card Satisfaction Study shows that Apple Card is the only card issued by Goldman Sachs, which ranked highest among the Midsize Credit Card segment and received a chart-topping score of 864.

“It is exciting to be recognized with this first J.D. Power win, just two years after introducing Apple Card in 2019 and the first time being included in this study,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay in a blog post.

Apple Card and issuer Goldman Sachs also ranked highest in the Midsize Credit Card segment across all of the surveyed categories, including interaction, credit card terms, communication, benefits and services, rewards, and key moments.

“We designed this card to help our customers lead healthier financial lives, so it’s incredibly meaningful to see that our customers are valuing this. Being recognized as the leader in this category this year is an honor, and we look forward to continuing to deliver this product, service, and support with our award-winning issuer as our card expands to more and more customers across the US,” said Bailey.

Early this year, Apple expanded the benefits of its card with Apple Card Family, which allows customers to share an account with their Family Sharing group and build healthy financial habits together.

According to Apple, with Apple Card Family, two individuals 18 years or older can become co-owners of the same account, providing the opportunity for both to build credit history together, get the flexibility of a combined limit, provide transparency into each other’s spending, share the responsibility of making payments, and deliver the convenience of a single monthly bill to pay.

For the future of Apple Card, Mastercard hinted that the company is planning to remove its magnetic stripes from all cards starting in 2027 in the US. As Apple aims to offer a minimalist card with the most security available, opting out from the magnetic stripes as soon as possible sounds very reasonable.

Although this card is only available in the US for now, the rise of Apple Pay adoption is making physical credit and debit cards appear more outdated.

