Thursday’s best deals: Belkin Apple Watch Series 8 Fast Charger $51, Shargeek power banks, more

All of today’s best deals are now live for Thursday and headlined by Belkin’s Apple Watch Series 8 Fast Charger at $51. Alongside being able to tidy up the nightstand, today’s price cuts also carry over to Shargeek’s popular transparent power banks from $159 to refresh your Apple everyday carry. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Belkin’s Apple Watch Series 8 Fast Charger tidies up the nightstand

Amazon is now offering the Belkin Apple Watch Fast Charger for $51. Normally fetching $60, you’re looking at a rare chance to save at within $1 of our previous holiday mention last year. This is the third-best discount to date at $9 off as well, and only the fourth overall markdown from Amazon.

Designed to support the most recent Apple Watch Series 8 and its faster charging speeds, this nightstand companion sports a premium design that has a fold up charging puck for refueling in Nightstand Mode or just laying your wearable down flat. It’ll also work with older Apple Watch models, you just won’t get the faster charging speeds on any of them before Series 7. There’s no wall adapter in the box, but the charger itself uses a 1.2-meter USB-C cable that rounds out the package.

Shargeek’s popular STORM2/Slim transparent power banks on sale

Taking Twitter, TikTok, and the rest of the internet by storm, the Shargeek lineup of portable chargers have recently emerged as a popular option for powering up away from home. Now the brand’s official Amazon storefront is offering some discounts to refresh your everyday carry to start off the New Year. Headlining is the STORM2 Slim 130W 20,000mAh Power Bank at $159. Normally fetching $200, you’re looking at $40 in savings to go alongside the first discount in months. It matches the second-best price to date and comes within $20 of the all-time low Black Friday mention. Sporting a 20,000mAh internal battery, the STORM2 Slim packs a 130W output into a slick, see-through form-factor. There’s a single USB-C port that can dish out power to MacBooks and iPhones alike, which also handles refueling the internal battery. A built-in display rounds out the package for monitoring remaining battery life or current power draw.

And if you need more power but still want the same transparent design, the Storm 2 100W 25,600mAh power bank is also on sale courtesy of Amazon today. The even more capable design arrives at $183, delivering the second-best price to date from its usual $229 going rate. We’ve only seen this model sell for less twice before, delivering its more capable 25,600mAh capacity for $46 off.

Anker’s Soundcore Dot 2 wireless buds with 100-hour battery life at $39

The official Amazon Anker storefront is now offering its Soundcore Life Dot 2 True Wireless Earbuds for $39. Regularly $50 as off late, this is slightly below the Black Friday and holiday pricing we tracked at the tail end of 2022, the lowest price we can find, and a relatively inexpensive way to land a new set of buds for the year.

If you’re not looking to invest hundreds on the higher-end sets out there, Anker’s offerings are easily recommendable. You’re looking at 100-hour wireless playback time here via the included charging case with a 10-minute quick charge delivering an additional 90-minutes of action. The 8mm triple-layer dynamic drivers are joined by flexible, soft silicone AirWings for a solid fit in these affordable, no-frills buds as well.

