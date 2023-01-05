Yeelight debuts a new Cube Smart Lamp that’s compatible with HomeKit through the Matter Standard

At CES 2023, Yeelight introduced a new product for the Matter Standard that will work inside Apple’s HomeKit: the Yeelight Cube Smart Lamp. This lamp, part of the Yeelight Fun portfolio, is the first Matter-supported product from Yeelight. It consists of three units – Spot, Matrix, and Panel – that can be assembled like bricks on users’ desks and offers multidimensional fun and flexible interactions, thanks to Matter.

One of the benefits of the new Matter standard is that devices are compatible across multiple smart home platforms without needing to build in dedicated integration. The new Cupe Smart Lamp will also work with Amazon Alexa, Samsung SmartThings, etc.

At CES, Yeelight also debuted the Automatic Curtain Opener for home automation and the Smart Scene Panel and Magnetic Track Lights for the premium smart lighting series. While the curtain opener won’t support HomeKit/Matter initially, it will be compatible with Siri shortcuts. If you’re at CES, Yeelight is also showing off its Pro light series that can power an entire home’s lighting solution. The Pro series products are already compatible with HomeKit to integrate with other products, including Smart Switches and HomeKit motion sensors.

Yeelight also announced plans to release a series of Matter-compatible smart bulbs in the future. The entire Yeelight Pro portfolio will also support Matter with a simple OTA update before Q2 2023 so it’ll be compatible with other platforms.

Yeelight has just released a new app called Yeelight Station that allows users to customize the RGB lighting on their Yeelight devices. With this app, you can transform your Yeelight RGB lighting into your favorite graffiti or styles and really make your lighting shine with your own personal vibe.

If you’re at CES, check out the new Yeelight products in booth 50326 at the Venetian Expo.

