iPhone 12 Pro Max $559 off, Nomad iPhone 14 accessory sale, more in Wednesday’s best deals

Halfway through the work week, all of today’s best discounts are now up for grabs. Putting some of Apple’s previous-generation handsets in the spotlight, the whole iPhone 12 series is on sale from $340 with new all-time lows as part of a 1-day refurbished sale. Speaking of sales, Nomad has launched a savings event that takes 30% off or more for must-have iPhone 14 accessories to go alongside this 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe charger from UGREEN hitting $100. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPhone 12 series all on sale from $340

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of previous-generation certified refurbished iPhones. Prime members will score free shipping, while a $6 fee will apply otherwise. Amongst all four of Apple’s iPhone 12 series handsets, our favorite of the batch has to be the flagship iPhone 12 Pro Max, which now starts at $540 for the 128GB capacity model in all four colorways. Originally fetching $1,099, today’s offer is a new all-time low at $559 off. This is still one of the first chances to save and is well under our previous $700 mention, too.

Sporting a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, iPhone 12 Pro Max arrives as the largest of Apple’s previous-generation handsets. Powered by the A14 Bionic processor, you’ll find the recently refreshed square form-factor that harks back to older models. Alongside Ceramic Shield glass on the back, there’s also a three-sensor camera array as well as 128GB or more of onboard storage. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Nomad launches 30% off+ warehouse sale iPhone 14 essentials

Nomad has launched a new warehouse sale this week that is discounting an assortment of open-box releases on all of the brand’s latest chargers, leather cases, and other Apple accessories. Shipping is free on orders over $150. Amongst everything you’ll find on this landing page at 30% off or more, our top pick has Nomad’s new lineup of iPhone 14 leather cases on sale. Ranging from its standard leather covers which we’ve raved about in the past to more protective folio-style covers, everything starts at $35 and is available across all four styles of Apple’s new iPhone 14 handsets.

You’ll have a choice between the signature Horween designs that made Nomad famous in the first place as well as its newer and more affordable leather, which we found to still be worth the price in our hands-on review from late last fall. Though in either case, you’re still looking at a pair of premium materials that come in several styles of gorgeous leather which many of us at 9to5 have been daily driving since release.

UGREEN’s 15W MagSafe Charger refuels your entire Apple kit

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its latest 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand for $100. Dropping lower than ever before, today’s offer is down from the usual $130 going rate and marking a new all-time low. This is $10 under our previous mention and still one of the first discounts so far.

Streamlining your workstation or nightstand, UGREEN’s latest MagSafe charging station arrives with a 3-in-1 design that can top off your entire Apple kit from one compact footprint. The 15W MagSafe pad is of course the star of the show, providing max power outputs to Apple’s latest iPhone 14 series as well as 12 and 13 handsets. Off to the side is a 5W Qi pad for AirPods, with the integrated Apple Watch charger rounding out the package.

