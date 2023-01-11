Logitech launches new Mevo Go app to turn iOS and Android devices into a live streaming source

Logitech announced this week a new companion app for the Mevo ecosystem called “Mevo Go.” With this app, iOS and Android users will be able to easily turn their devices into sources for live streaming video, audio, and screencasting.

Mevo Go lets you livestream from your devices with multicam

For those unfamiliar, Logitech Mevo is a platform that combines Logitech hardware and software for creators to broadcast content with support for multicam and other professional tools. But now with Mevo Go, anyone can start using the Mevo ecosystem using the devices they already own. And of course, users can also combine Mevo cameras with those of mobile devices.

“Whether you’re streaming a live event, a music performance, or a youth sports game, Mevo Go is the fastest and most seamless way to add new angles to your story,” said Otto Cedeno, Head of Mevo at Logitech.

Logitech International introduced Mevo Go, a new companion app in the Mevo ecosystem that provides creators with powerful features to experience the best solution in multicam streaming and recording. Mevo Go turns any iOS or Android device into a source for sending video, audio and screencasting to the Mevo Multicam app, empowering content creators with more creative capturing than ever without the need for additional hardware.

Mevo Go supports recording and streaming of multicam videos in 1080p resolution. By combining more cameras, creators can change the streaming angle in real time with just a tap. You can also use your mobile device as a remote microphone and send audio into Mevo Multicam. In addition to cameras, users can also add media such as images to the broadcast.

The Mevo Go app is now available on the App Store for iOS users and on the Google Play Store for Android users. It requires a Mevo Pro subscription, which costs $19 per month or $149 annually. However, new users can try the platform for free for 14 days.

More details can be found on the Logitech Mevo website.

