Apple to hold its 2023 Investor Meeting on March 10 with another virtual conference

Apple on Thursday invited its investors to its 2023 Annual Meeting on March 10, which will once again be held virtually rather than in person. In the past, the meeting was usually held in the Steve Jobs Theater, but Apple has changed this in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even though it’s an online event, shareholders must register to attend the conference on March 10, 2023 at 9:00 AM PT. This year, however, the company doesn’t detail why the event will be held online. In 2022, there was a disclaimer about providing a “safe experience for our shareholders and employees” because of COVID-19.

We are pleased to welcome shareholders to the 2023 Annual Meeting, to be held virtually on March 10, 2023, at 9:00 A.M. Pacific Time. Your vote is important to us. Even if you plan on attending the Annual Meeting, we encourage you to vote your shares in advance to ensure that your vote will be represented at the Annual Meeting. To vote in advance online, visit proxyvote.com and enter the control number included in your Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, or, if you requested printed copies of the proxy materials, you may vote by phone or by mail.

It’s worth noting that only those who were already Apple shareholders by January 9, 2023 will be able to vote at the meeting.

For those unfamiliar, the Annual Investors Meeting is a good indicator of what Apple intends to focus on in the months to come. In 2021, the meeting highlighted some tidbits on Apple’s response to COVID-19, the threat of App Store regulations, Apple’s political contributions, and more. In 2022, the shareholders voted for the company to conduct a third-party civil rights audit.

More details about the meeting can be found in the full statement for shareholders.

