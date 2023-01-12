Apple TV+ shares trailer for first new movie of the year: ‘Sharper’ starring Julianne Moore

Benjamin Mayo

- Jan. 12th 2023 5:01 am PT

0 Comments

Apple TV+ today released the official trailer for Sharper, the service’s first new movie of 2023. Sharper will be available to stream on Apple TV+ from February 17. Watch the trailer after the break …

In the film, a con artist attempts to pull off a massive heist on the Manhattan super rich. The question is how far will they go before their greed backfires.

Sharper stars Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, John Lithgow and more. The thriller is produced by A24 & Apple Original Films.

Apple is releasing Sharper theatrically for a limited cinema run from February 10, in order to make the film eligible for awards nominations. It will stream worldwide on February 17.

Watch the trailer here:

Sharper kicks off a strong 2023 slate for Apple’s original films division. Other upcoming major releases include Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon’, and Matthew Vaughn’s ‘Argylle’.

On the nonfiction front, Apple is soon premiering feature documentaries on actor Michael J Fox and basketball legend Stephen Curry at Sundance.

See everything available on Apple TV+ here.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

About the Author

Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.
iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.