Apple TV+ shares trailer for first new movie of the year: ‘Sharper’ starring Julianne Moore

Apple TV+ today released the official trailer for Sharper, the service’s first new movie of 2023. Sharper will be available to stream on Apple TV+ from February 17. Watch the trailer after the break …

In the film, a con artist attempts to pull off a massive heist on the Manhattan super rich. The question is how far will they go before their greed backfires.

Sharper stars Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, John Lithgow and more. The thriller is produced by A24 & Apple Original Films.

Apple is releasing Sharper theatrically for a limited cinema run from February 10, in order to make the film eligible for awards nominations. It will stream worldwide on February 17.

Watch the trailer here:

Sharper kicks off a strong 2023 slate for Apple’s original films division. Other upcoming major releases include Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon’, and Matthew Vaughn’s ‘Argylle’.

On the nonfiction front, Apple is soon premiering feature documentaries on actor Michael J Fox and basketball legend Stephen Curry at Sundance.

