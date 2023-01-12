Evernote rolling out Backlinks to let users easily return to previous notes

Evernote this week announced a small but notable update to its platform. The popular notes and task management app will now let users easily return to previous notes through Backlinks. According to Evernote, this was one of the most requested features by users, and it’s finally here.

The platform has always let users link one note to another. However, going back to previous notes wasn’t exactly an intuitive task. But with Backlinks, the Evernote app will now show all previous notes that the user has navigated through. With just a tap, you can now return to those notes. “Fewer clicks… less friction… more flow,” Evernote describes.

According to Evernote, Backlinks make it much easier to “connect ideas.” For example, a user compiling a monthly newsletter may need to open up multiple notes as part of their research process. Now with Backlinks, users will be able to go back to a specific note without having to go back to the main app screen and search for it again.

Introducing one of your most-requested Evernote features: backlinks. Rolling out now to Evernote Personal, Professional, and Teams customers, backlinks make it easier to follow those threads—in either direction. Now you can instantly see and navigate to any note that links to the one you’re currently viewing, so you can work across notes with ease. No more jumping through hoops searching for related info you’ve captured. Find what you’re looking for without ever leaving your note.

Back in December, an update to the Evernote app enabled offline notes for its premium subscribers. The iOS app has also been updated with Lock Screen widgets for iOS 16. As for Backlinks, the new feature is now being rolled out to Evernote Personal, Professional, and Teams users on the web and also on the mobile app.

