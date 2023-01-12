Deals: Apple M2 MacBook Air returns to all-time low at $200 off, Anker MagSafe power banks, more

It’s Thursday and that means we’re back with a fresh back of new Apple deals. Headlining today’s collection, Apple’s popular M2 MacBook Air has returned to all-time lows at $200 off. That’s joined by a collection of iPhone 14-ready Anker MagSafe power banks from $35 to go alongside this invisible HomeKit Level Lock Smart Lock at $193. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s popular M2 MacBook Air returns to all-time lows

Amazon and Best Buy are now offering one of the first chances to score Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air at $200 off. Returning to holiday pricing set well before gifts were unwrapped last month, you can now bring home the 256GB of Apple’s most popular macOS machine for $999 shipped at Amazon. You’ll also be able to lock-in the same price over at Best Buy. Down from the usual $1,199, you’re looking at the second-best price to date and still one of the first chances to lock-in anywhere close to this deep of a discount.

Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and pairs with a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which pairs with other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance.

Anker’s latest MagGo MagSafe power banks for iPhone 14 on sale

Anker’s official Amazon storefront today is now discounting a series of its MagSafe power banks headlined by the new MagGo Slim Battery Pack at $35 in two styles. Normally fetching $50, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low at 30% off. This is $5 under our previous mention and the lowest in months, not to mention only the second time it has dropped this low. Normally fetching $50, this is only the second discount and a match of the all-time low from right around launch back in September at 20% off. Packing 5,000mAh of juice into a refreshed design, the newest Anker MagSafe Power Bank is more compact than before in order to live up to its slim naming scheme. The colorful designs output 7.5W charging speeds much like the official offering from Apple, with a 20W USB-C port rounding out the package. You can get some additional insight in our recent hands-on review, too.

Alongside the main MagSafe power bank above, Anker is also marking down three of its other offerings. Supplying the same 5,000mAh of power to your iPhone 14 or previous-generation Apple handset, each of these arrive with magnetic designs that output 7.5W of power.

Level Lock Smart Lock arms the front door with Siri and HomeKit

Amazon is now offering the Level Lock Smart Lock for $193 in Satin Nickel. Refreshing your smart home kit with some extra security to start the year, today’s offer is down from the usual $249 going rate. The $56 discount is one of the best price cuts to date and certainly the best in over a month since back over the Thanksgiving week shopping festivities.

Level Lock packs one of the more versatile arrays of features for a HomeKit-compatible solution while ditching all of the usual unsightly bulk that many alternatives carry. Packed into the design of a typical deadbolt, you’re looking at Siri support on top of use with the companion app over Bluetooth and NFC-based keycard support. Those who still fancy old school keys in your household are also in luck with Level Lock, too. You can learn more about the experience in our review of the Touch model, too.

