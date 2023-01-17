Apple kicking off new round of Apple Watch Activity Challenges next week

Apple has scheduled three new Apple Watch Activity Challenges that will begin next week and run through the end of February. These challenges require you meet certain fitness goals using your Apple Watch. This time, Apple is celebrating Heart Month, Lunar New Year, and Black HIstory Month.

These are three Apple Watch Activity Challenges that Apple holds every year. Here are the details on the dates and requirements for this year:

Heart Month Challenge : Show your heart some love this Valentine’s Day. Close your Exercise ring on February 14 to get this award.

: Show your heart some love this Valentine’s Day. Close your Exercise ring on February 14 to get this award. Lunar New Year Challenge : Let’s get moving and celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. Do any workout for at least 20 minutes between January 22 and February 5 to get this award. Record your workout with any app that adds workouts to Health. The Lunar New Year Challenge will only be available in China and other east Asian countries.

: Let’s get moving and celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. Do any workout for at least 20 minutes between January 22 and February 5 to get this award. Record your workout with any app that adds workouts to Health. Unity Challenge: Let’s come together to honor Black history. Earn this Unity award by closing your Move ring for seven days in a row during February.

Apple Watch Activity Challenges are meant to promote using the watch for fitness and act as a way for Apple to guide users into taking advantage of the workout tracking features. Completing the challenge with any workout app that logs data to Apple’s Fitness app will unlock the virtual achievement on the iPhone, Apple Watch, and in Apple’s Messages app.

You can also complete the challenge using Apple Fitness+, which is Apple’s workout service that offers a variety of different categories of content.

Apple Watch users will be notified about these new Activity Challenges prior to when they kick off. Will you be taking part in any of them? Let us know down in the comments!

