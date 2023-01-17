Apple launches new Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro chip, lower $599 starting price

Apple today launched the new Mac mini lineup, available with M2 and M2 Pro chips inside. The M2 Mac mini starts at a new lower price of $599. The M2 Pro Mac mini starts at $1299. A $100 education discount is available for schools and students.

The M2 Pro chip packs in a 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU, with up to 32 GB RAM. The new Mac mini is available to order today, with first deliveries arriving next week, from January 24.

The Mac mini continues to offer a wide array of I/O. The M2 Mac mini features two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, one HDMI port, Gigabit Ethernet (10 Gigabit option), and a headphone jack. The M2 Pro Mac mini adds two additional Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Both Mac mini configurations ship with support for Wi-Fi 6E, the fastest wireless networking standard. The machines also support Bluetooth 5.3.

Compared to the previous-generation M1 Mac mini, Apple says the power of the M2 Pro delivers up to 2.5x faster performance in Affinity Photo, 4.2x faster ProRes transcode in Final Cut Pro and up to 2.8x faster gameplay in Resident Evil Village.

You can order the new Mac mini now from the Apple Online Store. The base model configuration for $599 includes an M2 chip with 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 256 GB SSD and 8 GB RAM. The $1299 base model configuration for the M2 Pro chip has a 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16 GB RAM, and 512 GB SSD.

The new lineup also means that Apple has stopped offering the Intel Mac mini, which leaves the Mac Pro as the only remaining Mac on sale with an Intel CPU inside.

