Keychron unveils Q1 Pro Wireless Custom Mechanical Keyboard with Mac layout

Adding to its lineup of high-performing keyboards like the K2 and customizable Q5 and Q1, Keychron has unveiled its latest mechanical keyboard for Mac. Continuing with a high-end focus, the new Q1 Pro Wireless Custom Mechanical Keyboard features a full aluminum design with hot-swappable keys, a Mac layout, is fully customizable through QMK/VIA, and much more.

Keychron says that it received “rave reviews” for its Q1 wired mechanical keyboard but the one comment it kept getting from customers was they wanted a wireless model. The Q1 Pro delivers that functionality with Bluetooth 5.1 in a 75% layout in a full aluminum frame.

The company says it will be “the first-ever mass-produced full aluminum wireless keyboard that can be fully customized through the QMK/VIA software (as opposed to keyboards that are modded to have these features).”

Keychron Q1 Pro specs

Wireless and wired connectivity

Full CNC aluminum construction body (75% layout – no numpad)

Hot-swappable design

Connects to up to 3 devices simultaneously via stable Broadcom Bluetooth 5.1

Customizable keymap and macro commands through QMK/VIA software

KSA profile double-shot PBT keycaps

Programmable knob to enhance workflow

Mac layout with multimedia and function keys similar to Apple keyboards Includes keycaps for both macOS and Windows Compatible with Mac, Windows, and Linux operating systems

Powerful ultra-low-power Arm chip with 128K Flash

1000Hz polling rate for wired mode

Easy to assemble with double-gasket design for improved typing sound and comfort

PCB stabilizers for a smoother typing experience

Aluminum rotary encoder for customization

Keychron has launched preorders for the Q1 Pro through Kickstarter. While there are risks with crowdfunding, Keychron is a seasoned company with a solid track record of delivering on its promises. Notably, just a few hours in, the goal of raising $50,000 for the Q1 Pro was surpassed.

The Barebone Q1 Pro (no switch or keycaps) is available starting at the early bird price of $174 USD, while the fully assembled Q1 Pro starts at $194. The first deliveries are expected to start in April.

