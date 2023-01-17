Keychron unveils Q1 Pro Wireless Custom Mechanical Keyboard with Mac layout

Adding to its lineup of high-performing keyboards like the K2 and customizable Q5 and Q1, Keychron has unveiled its latest mechanical keyboard for Mac. Continuing with a high-end focus, the new Q1 Pro Wireless Custom Mechanical Keyboard features a full aluminum design with hot-swappable keys, a Mac layout, is fully customizable through QMK/VIA, and much more.
Keychron says that it received “rave reviews” for its Q1 wired mechanical keyboard but the one comment it kept getting from customers was they wanted a wireless model. The Q1 Pro delivers that functionality with Bluetooth 5.1 in a 75% layout in a full aluminum frame.
The company says it will be “the first-ever mass-produced full aluminum wireless keyboard that can be fully customized through the QMK/VIA software (as opposed to keyboards that are modded to have these features).”
Keychron Q1 Pro specs
- Wireless and wired connectivity
- Full CNC aluminum construction body (75% layout – no numpad)
- Hot-swappable design
- Connects to up to 3 devices simultaneously via stable Broadcom Bluetooth 5.1
- Customizable keymap and macro commands through QMK/VIA software
- KSA profile double-shot PBT keycaps
- Programmable knob to enhance workflow
- Mac layout with multimedia and function keys similar to Apple keyboards
- Includes keycaps for both macOS and Windows
- Compatible with Mac, Windows, and Linux operating systems
- Powerful ultra-low-power Arm chip with 128K Flash
- 1000Hz polling rate for wired mode
- Easy to assemble with double-gasket design for improved typing sound and comfort
- PCB stabilizers for a smoother typing experience
- Aluminum rotary encoder for customization
Keychron has launched preorders for the Q1 Pro through Kickstarter. While there are risks with crowdfunding, Keychron is a seasoned company with a solid track record of delivering on its promises. Notably, just a few hours in, the goal of raising $50,000 for the Q1 Pro was surpassed.
The Barebone Q1 Pro (no switch or keycaps) is available starting at the early bird price of $174 USD, while the fully assembled Q1 Pro starts at $194. The first deliveries are expected to start in April.
Stay tuned as we’ll have a full review of the Q1 Pro coming soon!
