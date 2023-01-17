Keychron unveils Q1 Pro Wireless Custom Mechanical Keyboard with Mac layout

Michael Potuck

- Jan. 17th 2023 7:35 am PT

Keychron Q1 Pro wireless mechanical keyboard
2 Comments

Adding to its lineup of high-performing keyboards like the K2 and customizable Q5 and Q1, Keychron has unveiled its latest mechanical keyboard for Mac. Continuing with a high-end focus, the new Q1 Pro Wireless Custom Mechanical Keyboard features a full aluminum design with hot-swappable keys, a Mac layout, is fully customizable through QMK/VIA, and much more.

Keychron says that it received “rave reviews” for its Q1 wired mechanical keyboard but the one comment it kept getting from customers was they wanted a wireless model. The Q1 Pro delivers that functionality with Bluetooth 5.1 in a 75% layout in a full aluminum frame.

The company says it will be “the first-ever mass-produced full aluminum wireless keyboard that can be fully customized through the QMK/VIA software (as opposed to keyboards that are modded to have these features).”

Keychron Q1 Pro specs

  • Wireless and wired connectivity
  • Full CNC aluminum construction body (75% layout – no numpad)
  • Hot-swappable design
  • Connects to up to 3 devices simultaneously via stable Broadcom Bluetooth 5.1
  • Customizable keymap and macro commands through QMK/VIA software
  • KSA profile double-shot PBT keycaps
  • Programmable knob to enhance workflow
  • Mac layout with multimedia and function keys similar to Apple keyboards
    • Includes keycaps for both macOS and Windows
    • Compatible with Mac, Windows, and Linux operating systems
  • Powerful ultra-low-power Arm chip with 128K Flash
  • 1000Hz polling rate for wired mode
  • Easy to assemble with double-gasket design for improved typing sound and comfort
  • PCB stabilizers for a smoother typing experience
  • Aluminum rotary encoder for customization

Keychron has launched preorders for the Q1 Pro through Kickstarter. While there are risks with crowdfunding, Keychron is a seasoned company with a solid track record of delivering on its promises. Notably, just a few hours in, the goal of raising $50,000 for the Q1 Pro was surpassed.

The Barebone Q1 Pro (no switch or keycaps) is available starting at the early bird price of $174 USD, while the fully assembled Q1 Pro starts at $194. The first deliveries are expected to start in April.

Stay tuned as we’ll have a full review of the Q1 Pro coming soon!

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Mac

Mac

Apple’s Mac lineup consists of MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Pro, and Mac Mini. The Mac runs macOS for its operating system.
Mechanical Keyboard

Mechanical Keyboard

About the Author

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12