Watch Apple’s YouTuber-packed 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro and Mac mini ‘event’

Michael Potuck

- Jan. 17th 2023 6:44 am PT

4 Comments

Apple announced its refreshed MacBook Pro and Mac mini machines today with M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max chips. While the company skipped a traditional event and launched the computers with a press release, it did share a video introducing the latest hardware kicked off by a montage of tech YouTubers.

As expected, the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops feature the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips with more speed and power. They also come with Wi-Fi 6E and 8K HDMI support. Read all the details in our full post:

The Mac mini was also updated and is available with the M2 or M2 Pro chip at a lower starting price.

Instead of skipping a video presentation altogether, Apple released a sub-20-minute video kicked off by a host of YouTubers and tech influencers. After the intro montage, Apple starts out by introducing the new Mac mini before moving on to the new MacBook Pro laptops. The event ends with some real-world tests being run on the new MacBook Pro by several different professionals.

MacBook Pro

Apple's premium laptop comes in 13- and 16-inch screen sizes. Each model includes 2-4 USB-C ports for charging, accessories, and data transfer. Higher-end models also include the Touch Bar.
Mac mini

Launched in 2005 as the first sub-$500 Mac — a key in attracting "switchers" from Windows PCs — the Mac mini (now $799 and up from the Apple Store) was most recently redesigned in late 2018.
M2

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

